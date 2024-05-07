Kaia Gerber Channels Mom Cindy Crawford's '90s Supermodel Hair at Met Gala in Strapless Prada Gown

The actress has previously attended the Met Gala, including once with boyfriend Austin Butler

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kaia Gerber at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024

Kaia Gerber had a sleek look at the 2024 Met Gala.

Gerber hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art once more on May 6, wearing a strapless, floor-length Prada gown that featured big sequins. The star also rocked a voluminous hairdo — not unlike a look her mom Cindy Crawford would boast back in the '90s.

This year, "Garden of Time" is the dress code, inspired by this year's Costume Institute theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The Bottoms actress and boyfriend Austin Butler attended the Met Gala together in 2022 and skipped out last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Kaia Gerber at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024

See all of PEOPLE’s Star-Studded Met Gala Coverage in One Place!

During awards season in 2023, when Butler took home several awards for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis, Gerber was always by her boyfriend's side to show her support, whether that be giving him at a kiss at the Cannes Film Festival or being his date to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022

Related: The Best Met Gala Entrances, from Lady Gaga to Rihanna

While the 2022 Met Gala marked the first for Butler, Gerber made her debut at the fashion event a year prior as she donned a black strapless gown with appliqués at the bust and structured skirt that she said was an homage to Bianca Jagger.

With a mom like Cindy Crawford, Gerber is no stranger to the sartorial scene, and has created quite the name for herself over the years.

After taking the runaway by storm in 2018, she received the breakthrough model of the year award at The Daily Front Row's 2019 Fashion Media Awards at New York Fashion Week. Since then, she has marked many model milestones, including covering Vogue.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.