Kathy Swarts Would Want to 'Be Engaged Longer' Than Gerry and Theresa If Named Golden Bachelorette (Exclusive)

'The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist left the show engaged and got married on live TV, but announced their divorce three months later

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage; JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY The Golden Bachelor's Kathy Swarts (left), Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts would consider being the first Golden Bachelorette, but she has some concerns.

“I would be the Golden Bachelorette, but I am an incredibly active, adventurous person and I think they would have a hard time finding 20-some odd guys that could keep up with me,” Swarts, 70, tells PEOPLE.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married five weeks after revealing their engagement on the Golden Bachelor finale, and Swarts served as a Gold Carpet correspondent with former Bachelorette Charity Lawson when Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, said “I do” in live, televised wedding in January. But the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast co-host doesn’t think she’d rush to the alter should she find love as the Golden Bachelorette, which will air on ABC this fall.

“I would do the televised wedding,” Swarts says. “I just think for me, I'd want to be engaged longer.”

Turner and Nist announced their divorce on Good Morning America on Friday, April 12, stating they’d called it quits after three months of marriage because they couldn’t agree on where to live.

“We all wish them a lifetime of love,” Swarts says. “But they're doing what they have to do in their life. And I think that's the message here is everyone's doing the best they can.”

John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on their Jan. 4 wedding day

The retired educational consultant thinks “life goes on” for both Turner and Nist and urges Bachelor Nation to “focus on the positive parts of life.”

Even if Swarts doesn’t end up taking the lead as The Golden Bachelorette, she thinks “it'll be fun to watch love unfold from a woman's perspective.”

She also hopes to meet some of the Golden Bachelorette suitors who don’t make the cut. “I want all the rejects,” Swarts jokes. “I'm willing to take sloppy seconds.”

As for Swarts’s Golden Hour co-host Susan Noles, the 67-year-old shared with PEOPLE that she’s been on a few dates with a man she met while shopping at Marshalls.

“He bought a new home and he was going to get some things he needed, and he asked to take a selfie,” Noles, who lives in the Philadelphia area, explains. “I can't go grocery shopping without somebody recognizing [me]. And this is Philly, the City of Brotherly Love. We all know everybody here.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Kathy Swarts (left) and Susan Noles at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. on April 1

Ultimately, Noles and Swarts hope to continue to show listeners that love doesn’t have an age limit.

“The most amazing change has been someone coming up to me and saying, ‘You inspire me to live a better life,’” Swarts says. “It makes me feel great to know that I'm having a positive influence on some people and that people don't feel their life is over. That really does warm my heart.”

Noles refers to this era in her life as “the age of possibilities.”

“It's not over yet,” she says. “It's the best chapter. Seventy's the new 50!”

The Golden Bachelor is streaming now on Hulu.

