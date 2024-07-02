Katie Maloney Says She Hasn't Spoken to Lala Kent After She Wasn't 'Super Authentic' at “VPR” Reunion

"I felt like obviously she had been harboring certain feelings and thinking certain things that I didn’t know she had felt," Katie said of her 'Vanderpump Rules' costar Lala Kent

Nicole Weingart/Bravo Lala Kent (left) and Katie Maloney (right)

Katie Maloney has revealed that she and Lala Kent are not on speaking terms.

Katie appeared on the Tuesday, July 2 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and shared an update on her life since Vanderpump Rules wrapped. Since she and Lala had a falling out during the season 11 reunion, the “Something About Her” co-owner said she hasn’t spoken to her costar.

“I felt like obviously she had been harboring certain feelings and thinking certain things that I didn’t know she had felt,” Katie explained. “And so she was saving them for the reunion, which I didn’t feel like was super authentic. To sit there and be called an inauthentic person or fake, but meanwhile, I’m sitting next to somebody who I thought I knew and knew very well and was open and honest with me, but had been feeling a certain way about me for a very long time.”

“That was shocking,” she continued.

David Becker/Bravo via Getty Lala Kent (left) and Katie Maloney (right)

She also noted that she thought she and Lala — who have known each other for nearly 10 years — had resolved their issues in the season finale in San Francisco. When she got to the reunion taping and realized there were things Lala hadn’t brought up to her before, Katie said she felt blindsided.

“Once you violate my trust like that, it’s very hard to come back from,” Katie said. “Trust is the most important thing to me. And when you try to manipulate me with that and use it against me and say we talked about these things, those weren’t the kind of conversations that were meant for the camera.”

Despite being costars on a show, Katie thought she and Lala were friends off the show as well. Joking that Lala expected her to “read my diary” for the public to hear, Katie admitted that she sees Lala differently now.

“I’m allowed to have some kind of privacy and talk about emotions with people,” she said. “Just like I do with my mom, I do with other friends. You [Lala] were one of those people.”

Lester Cohen/WireImage Lala Kent (left) and Katie Maloney (right)

Katie continued to say that she and Lala have had several conversations that she “would never make public just for the sake of the show,” and she expected the same loyalty back.

“I was icked out,” Katie confessed. “It wasn’t shocking because it’s just like, ‘OK, well, you could have also brought this up literally anytime last season. It would have been a hell of a lot more relevant.’”

She later added: “I half expected her to do that but I thought, ‘Maybe she just is being respectful of that being a private conversation.’”

Katie said she felt Lala’s accusations at the reunion was a “tactic” to “make me look bad.”

On the season 11 finale, Lala claimed Katie was “not very honest” about her feelings toward costar Ariana Madix.

“I'm like we've had discussions, you and I, Katie, about the group being like bobbleheads, that Ariana and Tom surround themselves with. They both do,” she said. “And now you've turned into one. How do I talk to you? How do I f---ing talk to you? While she had said many times that Ariana needed to be out of the house, that there was no reason why she shouldn't be in that house still. Then when cameras picked up it was like the complete opposite.”



