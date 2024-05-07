Katy Perry's Viral AI Met Gala Image Was So Good It Fooled Her Own Mom!

Perry revealed on Instagram that she had to miss out on fashion's biggest night because of work

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Katy Perry in April 2023

Katy Perry may not have made it to the 2024 Met Gala — but her mom didn't get the memo!

The singer and American Idol judge, 39, was the unwitting victim of AI on May 6 when someone created an image of "her" at the Met Gala — except it wasn't actually her at the Met Gala. In fact, it wasn't even the right carpet at this year's event. While the "dress" that "Perry" was wearing was gorgeous — and right on theme for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” — it was all fake.

Perry caught wind of the AI deepfake and posted it to Instagram, along with a text she got from her mom, Mary Perry. Her mom wrote, "Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol."

The singer responded to her mom, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

She captioned the Instagram, "couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work," and ended the carousel of what exactly she's working on. Spoiler alert: She's in the recording studio.

Perry, a Met Gala veteran, is well-known for going all in on the dress code for the star-studded soirée. The "Firework" singer told PEOPLE in 2022 that for her, the event is all about experimenting and having fun. "At the Met Gala, especially, I really lean into the theme and have fun with it," she said.

At the 2019 "Camp"-themed gala, Perry memorably transformed herself into a walking chandelier with help from Jeremy Scott, then-creative director of Moschino. Her Swarovski crystal-covered minidress was encircled by a 3D chandelier corset complete with illuminated candles. She topped off the look with a smaller chandelier headpiece.

For the afterparty that year, she donned a hamburger ensemble.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala (left) and afterparty (right)

Perry certainly didn't fly under the radar in 2018, either. That year, she sported a massive pair of feathered angel wings atop her Atelier Versace gold chainmail minidress in a nod to the "Heavenly Bodies" theme.

During a 2023 fashion flashback of her most memorable looks for Vogue, Perry recalled the behind-the-scenes challenges of achieving the ethereal look. "These wings were not light," she told the magazine, adding of her dramatic entrance, "I arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce standing up."

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock Katy Perry at the 2018 Met Gala

Back in 2016, Perry was virtually unrecognizable at the annual fashion gala in a goth-glam look featuring bleached eyebrows, a towering beehive hairstyle and dark makeup.

Embracing the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme, she wore an attention-commanding black-and-green Prada gown embellished with chunky gold chains, keys and charms. For a whimsical touch, she had a '90s Tamagotchi dangling from the dress.

Shutterstock Katy Perry at the 2022 Met Gala

In recent years, Perry has opted for more toned-down looks on the Met Gala carpet — while still delivering a dose of fashion drama. Ahead of the 2022 event, she acknowledged the importance of mixing it up to maintain the element of surprise.

"It would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card," she told Page Six at the time. "I think this time I'm going to play a whole different card."

As for some of her wilder looks of the past, Perry told PEOPLE she's setting aside some of her favorites for her daughter, Daisy Dove, 3 — whom she shares with partner Orlando Bloom — to wear one day.

"I kind of already have a vault," she said in 2021. "I'm saving things for her. I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her."



