Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Their Met Gala Debut

Kelsea Ballerini has made her triumphant debut at the 2024 Met Gala—and she brought her boyfriend with her, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes. For the event’s “Garden of Time” dress code, Ballerini wore a gown by Michael Kors, covered with pastel floral appliqués. The singer wore her hair styled in a wavy updo and she wore a soft glam makeup look.

Stokes joined his girlfriend in a sequined tuxedo, layered necklaces, and no shirt. The couple posed for photos together on the red carpet, showing some affectionate PDA.

Ballerini and Stokes are no stranger to public date nights. Most recently, the two attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards together. Ballerini, who hosted the event, wore a red ruffled transparent dress. For his part, Stokes dressed a bit more casually, in a white T-shirt underneath a white suit jacket with black pants, adding a simple belt.

Ballerini actually revealed several more outfits that night. She later slipped into a transparent gray sequin dress with matching slingback stilettos. The look showed off the black bra and high-waisted underwear that she wore underneath. At one point, Stokes was caught on camera admiring his girlfriend as she entertained the audience.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, Ballerini spoke about her and Stokes’ very public relationship. “We’re so happy and you know we both have big lives and we’re both trying to weave through it together and give each other our own space to thrive and grow,” she said.

