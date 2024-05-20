Kevin Costner Gets Emotional Amid Standing Ovation At 'Horizon' Cannes Premiere

Kevin Costner was overwhelmed by a standing ovation as he got teary-eyed during the world premiere of his Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

The actor — who produced, directed and stars in the upcoming four-part film series — got emotional as attendees at the Grand Lumiere Theatre applauded the film and chanted his first name, one clip shared by Variety shows.

Kevin Costner gets teary-eyed during the standing ovation for his film “Horizon: An American Saga” at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/ddOxeGUprm — Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2024

“I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak,” said Costner, who last directed a feature film in 2003.

“Such good people. Such a good moment, not just for me but for the actors that came with me, for people who believed in me, who continued to work. It’s a funny business and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here. I’ll never forget this, neither will my children.”

The Cannes crowd watched chapter one of the film series, a saga that Warner Bros. describes as “covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West” as well as a tale of “Americana and patriotism too big for one film.”

The actor, who first thought of “Horizon” as a single movie back in 1988, has referred to the film series as “by far the biggest struggle” and put at least $20 million of his own money into the movies.

He admitted to Deadline last year that he mortgaged a 10-acre, waterfront property in California to help fund the $100 million-plus production.

Costner, following the screening of the three-hour first installment, said he feels so lucky and blessed before reminding the Cannes crowd that there’s “three more.”

“There was no reason that this was gonna happen and it’s just another miracle in my life. Thank you so much for giving me your precious time. I hope that this time was worth it for you. Thank you,” he said.

Kevin Costner teared up multiple times at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga. “I’ll never forget this, my children will never forget this.” #cannes2024 LOVES this man. (I don’t think much of standing Os, but this one was 13 mins and robust through the credits.) pic.twitter.com/ViGfSHJc36 — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) May 19, 2024

“Horizon,” aside from Costner, features an ensemble cast that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Ella Hunt, Danny Huston, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker and others.

The first chapter of “Horizon” is set to hit theaters on June 28 while the film’s second installment is expected on August 16.

Related...