Khloé Kardashian celebrates turning 40

Khloé brought a taste of Tennessee to California as she marked her milestone birthday alongside her family and friends. Clips shared on her Instagram Story show the reality star wearing a denim corset with rhinestones, a denim cowboy hat and diamond necklaces. She captioned a video of herself getting ready, "Oh My Dolly it's time to party!" The reality star gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the party venue, which featured giant cacti, a backdrop of the night sky. The pink-and-white-themed bash also featured a "Khloewood" sign above the DJ booth - a nod to Dollywood, in Tennessee.