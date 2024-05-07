Kim Kardashian Explains 2024 Met Gala 'Boyfriend's Sweater' After Poking Fun at Tom Brady Dating Rumors

The reality star explains the reasoning behind her gray sweater at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian knows how to get people talking at the Met Gala.

The reality star, 43, made yet another memorable appearance at the fashion event on May 6, pairing a sheer Margiela by John Galliano corseted dress with a simple gray sweater.

Though eyes were immediately drawn to her tiny corset, people couldn’t help but wonder the reasoning behind her gray cardigan which she kept wrapping around her body on the red carpet.

Speaking with Vogue, Kardashian gave a little backstory behind the coverup and how it played into the overall theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Setting the tone, she told the publication the outfit was meant to represent “the wildest night of my life in a garden” where she just ran out and grabbed her “boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work And my hair's all messed up."

With that picture in mind, Kardashian opted for subtle beauty, including beachy waves, glowing skin and hints of silver eyeshadow to pull the whole look together.

Kardashian’s “boyfriend” look comes just a day after she poked fun at Tom Brady dating rumors during an appearance at Netflix's Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live special.

"I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might," Kardashian said during the special. She went on, "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape," referencing her 2007 sex tape scandal.

This year’s Met Gala theme ties into the upcoming Costume Institute exhibit that will feature approximately 250 items — including 15 significant pieces such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown — that span more than 400 years of history.

The event brought out the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, including Kardashian’s sister Kylie and Kendall. Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Kardashian noted that she was most looking forward to seeing her sisters inside the event.

“We all get nervous no matter how many times we've been,” Kardashian admitted. “It's like mom where are you? Sisters, let's meet at the top.”

Lana Del Rey, who joined Kardashian on the red carpet for the interview, agreed noting how she had her own sister help her get ready for the event.

“That makes me so happy,” the “Video Games” singer said of Kardashian’s close bond with her family. “This day and age that is so rare.”



