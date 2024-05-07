The Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2024 Discussion Starts…Now

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After flirting with pink, she went back to platinum-with-dark-roots for her 2024 Met Gala look, but the most striking aspect of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2024 look is her tightly cinched waist, creating quite the silhouette. Is she an hourglass to go with the dress code, the garden of time? Also, how does she breathe in that?

Her ensemble for the evening was a truly gorgeous custom silver metallic gown by Maison Margiela Couture, surprisingly paired with…a wrap. Always unexpected, our Kim!

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The theme this year is “The Garden of Time,” to go with the current Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The pieces on display are items too old or fragile to be worn by a human, which some have interpreted as a response to Kardashian's controversial decision to wear an iconic Marilyn Monroe garment to the 2022 Met Gala. In case you missed it, Kardashian borrowed Monroe's crystal-covered dress from Ripley's Believe It Or Not and wore it on the carpet and up the steps, despite the fact that it is considered a piece of fashion history…and that she couldn't zip it up all the way when she first tried it on. In response, Kardashian clarified that she only wore the dress for the pictures, and changed into a replica for the rest of the evening (once you get inside the Met Gala, there's dinner and dancing). Still, there was significant backlash.

But this year, she'll probably spark another round of discourse about the other thing she did for the 2022 Met Gala: a crash diet. Never let anyone say Kim doesn't serve us plenty to talk about! She knows we're going to have opinions anyway, so she might as well dictate the topic. And the Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2024 Waist Convo will surely be no different.

To see all the looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, and for more of Glamour’s live show coverage, click here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour