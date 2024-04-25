Kim Petras cancels summer festival appearances due to 'health issues'

Kim Petras is taking a break for her health.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer announced that she will no longer be performing the summer music festival slate.

"I'm devastated to be writing this but I'm going through some health issues and under medical advice I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer," she wrote on social media.

She added: "I love u so much and I'll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon."

The "XXX" singer was scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound in Barcelona in May, Might Hoopla in London and Primavera Sound Porto in Portugal in June, and finally Capital Hill Block Party in Seattle this July.

All of the festivals wished her rest and recovery on social media.

"We are really sad to learn that Kim Petras won’t be able to perform at this year’s edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona," organizers wrote. "We wish her a speedy recovery and hope to welcome her soon to our festival."

Mighty Hoopla wrote, "We are sending so much love to Kim and will update you on our lineup very soon."

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Kim Petras's concert has been canceled. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her soon," Primavera Sound Porta wrote.

Kim Petras wrapped her Feed the Beast tour in March 2024.

Capital Hill Block Party added: "Sending Kim all our love. We're currently exploring our options and will be back as soon as we can with more information. We appreciate your understanding."

Petras did not disclose specifics about her health issues, but she recently wrapped 36 shows for her Feed the Beast tour which concluded in March.

Last month, the singer opened up about the emotional toll of the success her song "Unholy" with Sam Smith took on her. She made history in 2023 as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop/duo group performance.

"Therapy was necessary for me after having a huge song, to learn how to shut everything off," Petras told Cosmopolitan UK in an interview published on March 15. "I had a therapist in my teen years and stopped when things got busy. But I missed having someone to let everything out to."

At the Billboard Women in Music awards in March 2023, the dance-pop singer spoke to USA TODAY about her smash hit with Smith.

"It's been crazy, it's been nonstop," Petras said. "I still can't really believe that that happened … but I'm a workaholic and I love working, so I celebrate by going even harder."

The German-born artist also shared a piece of advice to her LGBTQ fans passionate about pursuing music and breaking barriers.

"Stay true to what makes you special, believe in that. Disregard what other people have to say. Be really nice," she said. "Find people who understand you and who want to be on the journey with you. Find people you trust. Don't ever forget the passion you have as an artist. Make sure that whatever you're a part of, and whatever you make, makes you happy. It's important that you love what you do."

