King and Queen to host events in Scotland during Holyrood Week

The King and Queen will take part in a series of events in Scotland including a celebration of the 900th anniversary of the city of Edinburgh.

Charles and Camilla will travel to the Scottish capital for two days of royal engagements, from the King presenting awards at an investiture ceremony to the Queen hosting a reception for bookshop owners, writers and literary organisations.

Each year the monarch traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.

The King and Queen at Royal Ascot in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Holyrood Week is shorter than in previous years as the General Election has meant the royal family has postponed any engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.

The King will begin his official engagements in Scotland by inspecting a guard of honour in the Palace of Holyroodhouse gardens, and then attending the Ceremony of the Keys, where he will be presented with the keys to the city.

Later Charles will preside over the investiture ceremony where recipients include bestselling author Sir Alexander McCall Smith, creator of The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series and the 44 Scotland Street novels, who will receive a knighthood for services to literature, academia and charity.

Camilla will hold a reception to celebrate those promoting Scottish literacy, before the King and his wife host guests at a garden party, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

On Wednesday the King and Queen will be joined by the Prince of Wales, whose Scottish title is the Duke of Rothesay, at the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, where Camilla and Edward will be appointed to the Order of the Thistle.

Charles and Camilla will round off the trip by joining a celebration with various performers, guests and organisations at Edinburgh Castle to mark the city’s 900th anniversary.