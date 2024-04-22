Kristi Noem Rips Mike Pence For Having 'Failed' Trump Since Threat-Filled Jan. 6

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who is among Republicans being eyed as a potential 2024 running mate for Donald Trump, slammed former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday for having “failed” Trump following the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

CNN’s Dana Bash, in an interview with Noem on “State of the Union,” pointed to Pence’s previous declaration that he felt he had no authority to reject electoral votes before asking the governor if she thinks he was “wrong” for his decision to move forward with certifying the 2020 election results.

“I think he has failed Donald Trump since that day,” Noem said of Pence, who declined to endorse Trump’s 2024 campaign last month.

“Because he certainly does not recognize that we need someone in the White House who needs him out on the trail advocating for him instead of constantly criticizing and going back and ripping him apart,” she said.

The former vice president, who was the subject of Trump supporters’ “hang Mike Pence” chants during the Capitol riot, has kept his distance from Trump since and gone after his “reckless” words that Pence said “endangered” him and his family that day.

Noem, who said she’d join a Trump ticket “in a heartbeat” if asked to do so, is among a number of Republicans reportedly on Trump’s VP shortlist. Others include Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

Noem told Bash on Sunday that, even if Trump is convicted in his ongoing hush money trial, she’d still back him in November.

“If my choice is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump every single day of the week, yes, I will support Donald Trump,” she said.

Noem: I think Mike Pence has failed Donald Trump since January 6th because he certainly does not recognize that we need someone in The White House who needs him out on the trail advocating for him instead of constantly criticizing him pic.twitter.com/ZqjWD8ZI4n — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2024

Related...