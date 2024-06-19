Kristin Cavallari Confirms She Got Breast Implants and a Lift After Breastfeeding Her Kids

"Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves," said Cavallari while responding to a fan on Instagram

Jason Davis/Getty Kristin Cavallari at the Melodies For Minds Fundraising event at The Loveless Cafe on February 06, 2024

Kristin Cavallari is speaking her truth.

While replying to a fan's comment on Instagram, the Laguna Beach alum, 37, confirmed she's gotten breast implants and a lift after breastfeeding her three kids.

"I did both after breast feeding. Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves. I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever," Cavallari wrote.

The former reality star was responding to a fan who commented, "I thought she just got a breast lift?" underneath a clip she shared of the Tuesday, June 18, episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast featuring plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger.

The Uncommon James founder is a mother to sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

On last week's episode of the podcast, Cavallari commented on the stress of her relationship with Cutler, noting that she dropped from 114 lbs. to 102 lbs. while filming her reality series Very Cavallari.

Kristen Cavallari /Instagram Kristen Cavallari responds to a comment on Instagram

"The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out. I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, 'Holy s—.' I was rail f—ing thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s—. And you guys, that was just stress," she said.

"That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate," Cavallari continued.

The podcast host is now in a relationship with 24-year-old influencer Mark Estes.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Kristin Cavallari during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live"

"Everything is so good with Mark and he’s great with her kids. They have a lot of fun together. It’s honestly the happiest her friends have seen her in the past 10 years," a source previously told PEOPLE. Cavallari revealed that Estes had met her kids in March.

"This is the real first guy I'd say they've met. When Montana came to pick me up, the boys were like, 'Can I show you my room?' Like Montana's upstairs with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him," said Cavallari said of Estes, whom she called "Montana" after his Montana Boyz TikTok group, on an episode of her podcast.

While speaking about the experience to PEOPLE, Estes said 'they're great kids.' "

"I'm not going to dive too deep into that, but they're great kids," he told PEOPLE in April.

