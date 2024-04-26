Kyle Richards Posts Makeup-Free Selfies After Microblading Brows and Getting Lip Blushing

"I’ve always had bushy eyebrows," the "RHOBH" star said while talking fans through what she's had done on Instagram

Kyle Richards/Instagram Kyle Richards shares makeup-free selfies on Instagram.

Kyle Richards is showing off her new look!

On Thursday, April 25, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, shared two makeup-free selfies on Instagram, telling fans she'd finally plucked up the courage to have her eyebrows microbladed.

Giving a shoutout to makeup artist Mehrin May, Richards wrote, "I’m sharing this make up free photo because I wanted to share that I finally got the courage to go see @mehringlam to micro blade the parts of my eyebrows that I like to fill in," adding that she "also did lip blushing 👄."

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are Taking a 'Break' from Therapy But Remain 'Good Friends' amid Separation

"I’ve always had bushy eyebrows but they weren’t even (sisters , not twins ) So even if I wanted to go make up free I would always fill them in a little and put something on my lips," the reality star continued, adding: "But now I can skip that part of my routine 😊."

Mircroblading is a semi-permanent makeup procedure where brows are tattooed using a blade-like tool with small needles to create hair-like lines, according to Cosmopolitan.

While in a post on May's Instagram account, she describes lip blushing, which is also semi-permanent, as "a gentle procedure where a pigment of your choice is delicately implanted beneath the top layer of your skin."

In her April 25 Instagram post, Richards also pointed out that her daughter Portia, 16, had put some self-tanner on her the night before, hence any marks on her nose.

"Also noteworthy, @portia_umansky contoured my nose with self tanner the night before so my nose will be like this for a few days 😆 #iwokeuplikethis," Richards joked, confirming she was wearing a Lily & Bean necklace.

Related: RHOBH's Kyle Richards Weighs in on Crystal Kung Minkoff's Exit and Her Own Season 14 Return: I Have 'Mixed Feelings'

Presley Ann/Getty Kyle Richards.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Richards shares Portia, as well as daughters Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, with Mauricio Umansky, 53. She's also mom to daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, 59.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky had been "separated for a while now" but remained "amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family." They tied the knot in 1996.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.