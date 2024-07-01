Kylie Jenner Wears $495 Jean Dress and $950 Boots for Khloé Kardashian’s 'Denim and Diamonds' 40th Bash

Kylie celebrated Khloé at a saloon-themed party on Saturday night

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner brought some country flair to Khloéwood!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, wore head-to-toe Alexander Wang to her sister Khloé Kardashian's saloon-themed 40th birthday bash in Los Angeles (inspired by Dolly Parton's Dollywood) on Saturday, June 29, which had a strict "denim and diamonds" dress code.

As seen in a video Kyle posted to Instagram on Sunday, June 30, she wore a $495 jean tube dress made of stretch denim from Alexander Wang so she could easily participate in the activities of the night, including riding a mechanical bull with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou and dancing with her sister Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner ride a mechanical bull at Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday party.

She completed the look with with a matching pair of $950 Alexander Wang slouch boot in washed denim. Kylie was styled by Alex and MacKenzie Grandquist for the party.

Kris Jenner partied with Kyle in Khloéwood alongside Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, all wearing denim looks. Guests like Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed performances from rappers Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt.

As seen in Kyle's video, when she was exhausted and hungry after dancing and mechanical bull riding, she and Karanikolaou snuck off to eat pigs in a blanket and also enjoyed fast food In and Out burgers while in full glam.

"Best night ever ??," the mogul captioned the video, liked by Kathy Hilton, Chloe Bailey and other celebrities.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou attend Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday party in sexy Western-inspired looks.

Kylie has a longstanding relationship with the Alexander Wang, having attended numerous fashion shows with brand over the years.

She included the brand in her birthday look when she turned 21 in 2018 when she wore a $6,000 black feather Alexander Wang headband that said “Party Animal” for a birthday-themed photo shoot.





