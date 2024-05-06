Lainey Wilson Opens Up About 'Heartache' and 'Rejection' During Her Career in Trailer for 'Bell Bottom Country' — Watch!

The special will air on Hulu Wednesday, May 29

Lainey Wilson is ready to tell her story.

On Monday, May 6, Hulu unveiled the trailer for the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” artist's forthcoming documentary, Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country.

In the special, Wilson, 31, will detail her journey from living in a camper van when she first moved to Nashville to becoming a Grammy winner and Billboard chart-topping artist.

“I experienced a lot of rejection, a lot of heartache,” she says at the start of the trailer. “I’m a tough woman, but it’s not easy. I have my days where you gotta do whatever you can to crawl out of those dark holes.”

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country features footage from Wilson's childhood, as well as images of her camper van and her early days cutting her teeth as an artist.

“I remember sittin’ out in this camper trailer, cryin’ my eyes out, thinking, ‘Is it ever gone happen?'” she says during the trailer. “But Mama and Daddy didn’t raise no quitter.”

In addition to her career beginnings, the documentary will highlight Wilson's win at the 2023 CMAs for entertainer of the year, as well as her 2024 Grammy win for best country album.

It will also touch on her experience dealing with her father's health issues in 2022 while she was filming the television series Yellowstone.

Erika Goldring/Getty Lainey Wilson performs at the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on Nov. 7, 2023 in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, May 29, just two days ahead of her Country’s Cool Again tour launch on Friday, May 31.

Throughout the tour, Wilson be joined by Ian Munsick, Zach Top and Jackson Dean as opening acts and will perform in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, London, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma City and more before the tour wraps on Friday, Nov. 15.

In October 2022, Wilson released her fourth album, Bell Bottom Country. She's also won several country music awards in recent years, including CMA female vocalist of the year in 2022, female artist of 2023 at the People’s Choice Country Awards, and female vocalist of the year and album of the year at the 2023 ACM Awards.



