Law Roach reveals which of Zendaya’s Met Gala dresses she bought

The 2024 Met Gala may be over, but Zendaya isn’t ready to let go of one lavish look she wore on Monday night.

As the co-chair for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, the Challengers star ascended the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in not one but two gowns, each touching on the different aspects of this year’s theme.

For her first walk, the 27-year-old actor radiated the aura of a devilish storybook forest fairy, dressing in a Maison Margiela original by John Galliano. The green and blue-hued dress featured a spiraled skirt with mysterious grape vines embellishing her side, shoulder, and arms. Her makeup was reminiscent of the moody, avant-garde doll-like creations done by Pat McGrath for the Margiela Artisanal 2024 show with thinned eyebrows, a dark and defined lip, vibrant smudges of eyeshadow, and a glossy finish.

Zendaya’s second ensemble came straight out of Galliano’s archive, when she switched outfits to reference historic tailoring with a couture piece from the designer’s days at Givenchy - specifically from his 1996 collection.

The billowing black gown had a lengthy train, traditional lace-up corset middle, ballooned sleeves, and frayed lace fabric trim along the top neckline, sleeves, and cuffs. Zendaya and Law Roach, her long-time stylist, plucked an Alexander McQueen black sideways flower bouquet head piece from 2007 by Philip Anthony Treacy - a look that she couldn’t say goodbye to.

“And she bought it.” Law Roach on Zendaya’s 1996 Galliano for Givenchy couture gown https://t.co/Z5CpssxOC8 pic.twitter.com/FZ2SPiwh8S — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) May 7, 2024

In an interview with Extra, Roach revealed that rather than putting the archival back to bed, Zendaya decided to add the “sleeping beauty” to her personal wardrobe.

After finding the dress at LILY et Cie, a Beverly Hills-based retail store packed with 20th and 21st century clothing, Roach took Zendaya to show her the black gown.

“We tried it on. We fell in love with it. And she bought it,” Roach admitted. When the interviewer noted that the big purchase was “almost unheard of” in the fashion industry, the stylist noted: “Oh, we buy.”

“Because how we look at it is, we’re really supporting small businesses. And I think it’s unfair to borrow from people who use those clothes as their livelihood,” Roach added.

Viewers online commended Roach and Zendaya on their motivation, intention, and creativity with their craft.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, said: “I really respect and love Law so much, man.”

“OH they Buy? Wow! Impressive. Yeah I thought it was all rented,” another fan confessed, while someone else added: “Real fashion girlies OWN and invest in their pieces… I think we would have a richer and more exciting fashion landscape if what we saw being worn by our favs were items that they own vs. items that were loaned to them from a designer.”

A fourth person noted: “I would love for there to be an exhibit at the Met dedicated to all of her iconic gowns.”