Legal threat to Covid Inquiry from children’s rights group over failure to address harms of lockdown

The Covid Inquiry is being threatened with legal action over fears it is biased in favour of lockdowns and has a “predetermined view” of the UK’s pandemic response.

A children’s rights campaign group has written to the inquiry to demand it alters its scope to ensure harms caused by lockdown are properly examined, witnesses are treated fairly, and consideration is given to state censorship by the Government’s disinformation unit.

The letter, sent to inquiry chairman Baroness Hallett this week by UsForThem, states that the group may bring a judicial review against any final findings if the course of the inquiry is not corrected.

“UsForThem emphatically supports the inquiry’s stated objective to learn lessons that will inform future pandemic responses in the UK,” the letter reads.

‘Serious concerns over inquiry’s current approach’

“But it also now bears serious concerns that the inquiry’s current approach is not only failing adequately to identify those lessons, but risks entirely undermining the validity of its future findings by perpetuating the impression that it holds a predetermined view of both the nature of the pandemic and of the desirability and effectiveness of the UK’s particular response.”

It adds: “If the course of the inquiry is not corrected then we reserve the rights of UsForThem in due course to challenge any final outcome of the inquiry on the basis of any or all of the issues raised in this letter.”

Among the concerns set out in the letter, the campaigners say the inquiry appears to be “failing to consider whether there was any alternative to the lockdowns that were imposed in this country”.

The inquiry’s lawyers, they claim, have made numerous comments to witnesses during recent hearings exemplifying this point.

They gave an example of comments made by Hugo Keith KC about lockdown during his questioning of Michael Gove, when he remarked: “There was no real argument as to whether, for good and obvious public health reasons, these measures had to be contemplated. They were matters of life and death.

“So there wasn’t really a thesis and an antithesis position here, Mr Gove. All the public health advice on a public health crisis were pointing in one direction.”

UsForThem also say there has been an “apparent lack of curiosity or desire to follow up” by counsel when expert witnesses proffer views that challenge lockdowns.

Evidence given by Prof Mark Woolhouse, a senior epidemiologist who advised the Government during the pandemic, that lockdown was a “failure of public health policy”, has not been put to other witnesses, they claim.

‘One might expect counterviews to be put to other witnesses’

“One might have expected these important counterviews contradicting the notion that lockdown was a public health inevitability to be put to other witnesses, but it is notable that they have not been mentioned again,” they say in their correspondence to the inquiry.

The letter also includes a demand for the inquiry to examine the negative effects of censorship on Covid decision-making, specifically the Government’s Counter-Disinformation Unit.

The Telegraph previously revealed that the secretive unit worked with social media companies in an attempt to curtail discussion of controversial lockdown policies during the pandemic.

UsForThem argues it is essential for the inquiry to “consider the existence of evidence which was not visible to, or had been inappropriately withheld from or excluded by, decision-makers and their advisers”.

The group also argues that videos projected at the inquiry at the start of each module, in which victims including bereaved families and long Covid sufferers share their stories, are “highly prejudicial to the perceived objectivity of the inquiry”.

UsForThem is a campaign group for children that was set up in May 2020 and fought to keep schools open during the pandemic.

It previously successfully campaigned for the inquiry to amend its terms of reference to address the plight of young people.

Molly Kingsley, the group’s founder, told The Telegraph: “Apparent pre-determinations during its hearings, and its persistent failure to address the central question - were the immense, certain harms of lockdowns and interventions proportionate to the actual and perceived benefits of those policies - are compromising this inquiry.

“Worse than just a huge waste of money, on its current trajectory the inquiry risks setting us up to repeat catastrophic errors. It must either course-correct, or be abandoned.”

Separate allegations of pro-lockdown bias have been made in recent months against the Covid Inquiry, which last week concluded its second phase of hearings examining government decision-making during the pandemic.

Prof Carl Heneghan and Dr Tom Jefferson, both Oxford academics, recently wrote to Baroness Hallett accusing her of favouring scientists who backed lockdown.

A spokesman for the inquiry said: “We are in regular contact with UsforThem and they have received information from us as recently as last week about looking into the impact of the pandemic on children.

‘The inquiry will be considering impact of lockdowns’

“We are surprised they are asking the same questions again. As we have only just received this letter, it would not be appropriate for us to respond to it via the media.

“The UK Covid-19 Inquiry rejects any suggestion that it has pre-determined its findings.

“The inquiry is entirely independent and Baroness Hallett has made clear that she will not reach any conclusion until she has considered all of the evidence.

“The inquiry will be considering important issues such as the impact of lockdowns and the impact of the pandemic on children and young people, the care sector, as well as business and procurement in due course. Our modular approach is clearly set out on our website.”

