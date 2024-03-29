Leonardo DiCaprio movie filmed in Sacramento gets release date. Here’s when you can watch it

More than a month after Leonardo DiCaprio fans flocked to downtown Sacramento to watch the actor shoot his latest movie, the film has an official release date.

The new movie, tentatively called “BC Project,” is set to open in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025, according to IndieWire, an online film industry publication.

It will even be shown in IMAX theaters, IndieWire reported.

The movie, which is written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, does not have an official name, yet.

In addition to DiCaprio, the feature film stars Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Regina Hall.

Actor Teyana Taylor walks to a vehicle as she takes part in the production of a Warner Bros. movie on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in downtown Sacramento. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

In February, crews spent time filming the movie at various locations in downtown Sacramento, with fans crowding around nearby sidewalks to catch a glimpse of the cast.

Other scenes were shot across Northern California, including in Eureka in Humboldt County.

The film is reportedly based on the Thomas Pynchon novel “Vineland.”

Director Paul Thomas Anderson, second from left, confers with crew members during the production of a Warner Bros. movie on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in downtown Sacramento. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

