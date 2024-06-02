LGBTQ Pride 2024: Kesha, Niecy Nash-Betts, Paris Hilton, Gottmik

It’s that time of year when the LGBTQ community and its allies celebrate Pride.

Across the globe, June is chock full of rainbow flags, parades and celebrations of queer joy.

In West Hollywood, Paris Hilton kicked things off with an appearance at Heart nightclub. The city’s official Pride festivities kicked off the following evening on May 31 with the first of the three-night Outloud Music festival with performances by Adam Lambert and Kesha.

Kesha performs during the Outloud Music Festival at 2024 WeHo Pride. “This community has been my since I can remember,” the “Praying” hitmaker said. “I will be an ally until I’m six fucking feet underground. So thank you for having me. Thank you for being my home.”

Noah Cyrus performs at Outloud at WeHo Pride.

Laganja Estranja and Morphine Love Dion attend the Outloud Music Festival at 2024 WeHo Pride.

Gottmik and Adam Lambert have some fun at the Outloud Music Festival.

Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts share a moment on stage during the Outloud Music Festival.

Adam Lambert performs at the Outloud Musical Festival at Weho Pride.

Tiffany Haddish joins Paris Hilton at West Hollywood nightclub Heart, where the multi-hyphenate hotel heiress previewed some of her new music. “What’s up, Los Angeles?” Hitlon said from the stage. “Oh, my God! This is so epic. Happy Pride, everybody. I can’t think of a better place to be…I fucking love you guys.”

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend the “A House Is Not A Disco” opening night premiere during NewFest Pride at SVA Theater on May 30 in New York City.

Dylan Mulvaney and Our Lady J walk the carpet at opening night of NewFest Pride in New York City.