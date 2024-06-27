Quad bike crash victim 'kind and always smiling'

A teenage boy who died following a quad bike crash in Eglinton, County Londonderry, has been described as "kind and always smiling".

Isaac Roxborough, 14, from Burnfoot, Dungiven, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning.

He died in hospital from his injuries on Wednesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said.

An investigation has begun into the circumstances of the crash.

The narrow rural road runs to the village's Main Street [BBC]

Insp Cherith Adair said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years-old”.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road, before 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

'Always had a smile on his face'

Church of Ireland Rector in Dungiven Rev Mark Loney has been comforting the family of Isaac Roxborought.

“They are completely devastated by the loss of such a lovely kind young man. He had a wide range of interests and was popular with everyone who knew him.

"The family has been inundated with support as they deal with this terrible grief,” he added.

In a post on social media, Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band said they were devastated by Isaac’s death.

“Isaac had been a part of our band since he was a wee nipper, first as an enthusiastic cymbal player and over the last couple of years as a gifted side drummer,” the post read.

“Always with a smile and a kind word for everyone, he will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with the band.”

Newtowne Football Club in Limavady also paid tribute to their former player.

"It is with great sadness and regret that we have learned of the tragic passing of our ex-player Isaac Roxborough," they said.

Isaac had been part of Newtowne Youths football club for several years, playing regularly at seven, nine, and 11-a-side.

"He always had a smile on his face, irrespective of the result. He gave his all in every match he played."

Newtowne Youths passed on their condolences to his whole family circle and said they are all in their thoughts at this difficult time.