Lisa Rinna and Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Step Out in Style at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

The pair was joined by Harry Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin at the April 28 event

Emma McIntyre/Getty Amelia Gray Hamlin (left) and Lisa Rinna at the 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin are proving that good style is in the genes!

On April 28, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 60, and the 22-year-old model attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, California, making some bold fashion statements as they hit the red carpet together.

Hamlin, whom Rinna shares with actor Harry Hamlin (who was also in attendance at the event), pushed boundaries with her ensemble. After all, she is the Daily Front Row's model of the year.

She sported a sheer, long-sleeved white dress with a white bodysuit underneath. Her sultry look featured a mock-turtleneck collar and a skin-tight fit that ran all the way down to the model's ankles. She completed her look with a sleek low bun hairstyle, nude nails and simple white heels detailed with a scalloped pattern on the straps.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Amelia Gray Hamlin attends The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Rinna, who is presenting at the ceremony, wore a look signature to her daring fashion sense — a white satin floor-length gown with a V-neck collar.

Starting at the chest all the way down to the floor, the dress was covered in black ribbons tied into bows, on the bodice, skirt and arms. Rinna accessorized with black heels featuring glittery buckles and some simple silver rings.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Amelia Gray Hamlin (left) and Lisa Rinna at the 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Harry, Amelia and Rinna all posed for a photo together, with the model's older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 25, and her boyfriend, Henry Eikenberry, jumping in to make it a true family affair.



Emma McIntyre/Getty From left: Harry Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Henry Eikenberry attend the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Rinna and Amelia love to glam up together when they can. Earlier this month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fêted her youngest child's Frame collaboration in Los Angeles. Delilah was also there to support.

The trio looked incredibly chic in outfits suited to their personal styles. Rinna wore nothing but a tailored coat, Amelia brought mid-length short trousers back in style and Delilah rocked a pair of denim flared pants and a leather jacket to go with her cyber-punk platinum hair.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME (Left to right) Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Lisa Rinna attend a launch party for Amelia's Frame campaign

Amelia recently spoke with PEOPLE about celebrating career milestones alongside her mom (Rinna has in recent years dipped her toes in runway gigs much like her kid).

“I think it's been so beautiful for the two of us to be able to go on this fashion journey together. Never in a million years did I think that my dreams would also overlap with my mom's, but we're loving this for her,” Amelia said.

