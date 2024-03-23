'Today is the end of the eve for a giant': Brian Mulroney's state funeral honoured a former leader and family man

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life, according to reporting by the Canadian Press.

Bill McCarthy, who was photographer to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, takes a photo of the Mulroney family as they watch the last person pay their respects in front of the casket of the former prime minister as he lies in repose, Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

"He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now," Mark Mulroney said in an interview with his two brothers.

In an interview with The Morning Show, Mulroney's son Ben said "We are having a tough go.. You are OK until you are not OK," when asked how the family was responding to the former PM's death.

Nicolas Mulroney said the week has been emotional but that he and his brothers feel energized after hearing so many stories from Canadians about how his father impacted their lives.

"I've told people that since his passing, his legacy has given me a superpower," he said. "While grief comes in waves, what I have experienced personally by the people that have come through the door has just been absolutely powerful and I'll be forever grateful."

Prime Minister Brian Mulroney smiles with his youngest child Nicolas, five-years-old, on his lap during a luncheon speech in Buckingham, Que., Sunday, Dec. 16, 1990. (CP PHOTO/Fred Chartrand)

Nick says his father's example shows that "Canada is a place where possible can happen."

"Just because you started out as a poor boy on the North Shore in Baie-Comeau (Quebec) doesn't mean that that's where you're going to end up," he said. "And he worked really hard. And Canada is a great country and he showcased exactly what you can do in this country."