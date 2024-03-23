Corné van Hoepen
'Today is the end of the eve for a giant': Brian Mulroney's state funeral honoured a former leader and family man
PM Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky among family and friends gathering to honour the life of Canada's 18th prime minister
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney was held at Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal on March 23, where invited guests bid farewell to a father, husband and former leader.
Mulroney died in a Palm Beach, Fl., hospital on Feb. 29 at the age of 84. His death was met with a wave of reaction from politicians and members of the public. The former PM is survived by his wife, Mila Mulroney, and their four children.
The two-hour ceremony included religious components, a tearful performance by Mulroney's granddaughter, Elizabeth Theodora Lapham, and concluded with a 19-gun salute as the former leader's casket was loaded into the hearse. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and daughter Caroline Mulroney offered heartfelt eulogies that painted a portrait of a loving family man and a leader whose impacts are felt to this day. A private burial followed the service.
Brian Mulroney's state funeral concludes with late former PM's rendition of 'We'll Meet Again'
RCMP honour guard carried former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney's casket out of the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal at the conclusion of his state funeral.
As his casket moved through the crowd, the late politician's voice could be heard crooning a rendition of "We'll Meet Again" by Vera Lynn.
The bells of the basilica tolled 18 times to honour his place as Canada's 18th prime minister.
‘My papa's favourite song’: Mulroney’s granddaughter performs tearful rendition of French song
Brian Mulroney's granddaughter, Elizabeth Theodora Lapham, struggled to maintain her composure as she sang what she called “my papa’s favourite song,” which was “Mais qu’est-ce que j’ai?” or “But what can I do?” in English.
'What a beautiful state funeral': Canadians react to Mulroney's funeral on social media
People watching former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney's state funeral on Saturday at the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal shared their thoughts on social media, with many people expressing their respects for the late politician.
I rarely cry but Caroline Mulroney brought me to tears with her beautiful words. Rest in peace Brian Mulroney. Thank you/Merci for your service to Canada 🇨🇦 and the world. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/Hg6mxsZVI6
— David Stephenson (@DavidQuebecer) March 23, 2024
Rest in peace, Prime Minister Mulroney! What a beautiful state funeral for Brian Mulroney!
— Terri-Lynn 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Sharpeterrilynn) March 23, 2024
Sitting down with a coffee and watching the funeral of Brian Mulroney and the vast array of folks across the political spectrum paying homage to him is really nice to see and I wish we saw that more these days
— Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) March 23, 2024
Sad morning watching the state funeral of Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, Brian #Mulroney. Condolences to his loved ones. It feels like he was a leader from an entirely different era, even though it’s only been 30 years since he last served as PM (1984-1993).
— Elissa Flagg (@ElissaFlagg) March 23, 2024
Such a proud Canadian moment watching #BrianMulroney funeral❤️
— Kim (@talk2kimhuffman) March 23, 2024
Much respect for Jean Charest and his words spoken to honour former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney:
“Brian Mulroney treated his political opponents with respect. They were opponents but they were also Canadian patriots.”
— Esther Reed (@EstherReed19) March 23, 2024
For a hockey guy Wayne Gretzky did a great job speaking at Brian Mulroney’s funeral.
— kgd (@nearthe401) March 23, 2024
Beautiful to hear Oh Danny Boy at the Rt Hon. Brian Mulroney’s state funeral, a touching mark of his Irish heritage. My mother mentioned how he resided with his parents, in Shannon, QC, while attending University, and how they attended Sunday service when she lived in Valcartier
— Cath Dallaire (@CathDallaire) March 23, 2024
'I'm wishing you good luck, son': Wayne Gretzky shares how Mulroney impacted his life
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky delivered a eulogy to the funeral attendees outlining the personal reach former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney had on his and his family's life.
Gretzky said before he was set to take to the ice for game 3 of the Canada Cup, Mulroney's chief of staff contacted him saying the former prime minister wanted to have a call with him.
Mulroney's call was simple: "I'm wishing you good luck, son," Gretzky recalled.
Gretzky also touched on Mulroney's love for singing, recalling that while attending a wedding, he was seated at a table with the politician's wife Mila and the leader.
"The prime minister kept looking at us saying, 'I'm going to sing tonight,' 'cause he loved to sing," Gretzky reminisced with a grin.
'The sky was not the limit': PM Trudeau reflects on Mulroney's life, legacy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on major milestones of Mulroney's distinctive political career in his eulogy, saying what made the former Canadian leader stand apart was his heart.
"He loved this country with all his heart. ... He loved Canadians and hearing their stories," Trudeau said.
Trudeau pointed to Mulroney's love for the environment, saying "the sky was not the limit with Mulroney," and that he literally wanted to fix the sky, referencing the ozone layer. He added that Mulroney was "never afraid to take on a fight," and that he "always stayed generous, charming and very funny."
"Today is the end of the eve for a giant. He led the way for future generations," Trudeau wrapped in his address.
'I miss you, daddy': Caroline Mulroney pays emotional tribute to her late father
Brian Mulroney's only daughter, Caroline Mulroney, paid tribute to her father, painting a portrait of an endearing family man and sharing two things that mattered most to the former prime minister: Family and politics.
She shared an anecdote of how her father surprised journalists on the eve of his election win.
"It's my daughter Caroline's 9th birthday. In a moment of great achievement, he showed that family came first," Caroline shared.
Caroline shared it was her father's defence for minorities that pointed her to her own flourishing political career.
"To dad, everyone mattered," she said.
"I will not surprise anyone by saying he had Canada under his skin. ... While he didn't like polls, he did like headlines, and the ones that have come out over the previous few weeks would have pleased him."
She recalled on the last day from his hospital bed, Brian called out for his wife, Mila, asking her what was the plan for the day. Mila responded, asking what he'd like for her to plan for the day, to which Brian replied saying "nottin'," in his own way of saying "nothing."
"I miss you, daddy," Caroline closed off saying.
Brian Mulroney's casket arrives at Notre-Dame Basilica
Brian Mulroney's flag-draped casket arrives at Notre-Dame Basilica after a snowy funeral procession through the streets of Montreal.
Dignitaries arrive at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica ahead of state funeral
Dignitaries, political leaders and invited guests braved the cold and snow as they made their way into the Notre-Dame Basilica as Brian Mulroney's state funeral is set to begin.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Quebec Premier Francois Legault
Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus
Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman Serge Savard
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed
United States ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen
In photos: A glance back at previous state funerals held in Canada
State funerals are public events held to commemorate former governors general, prime ministers, other members of the cabinet who died in office, and, at the cabinet's discretion, other eminent Canadians.
Let's take a moment and take a glance at previous state funerals held in the country.
Former Opposition Leader Jack Layton (2011)
Gov. Gen. Roméo LeBlanc (2009)
Former prime minister Pierre Trudeau (2000)
Former prime minister John Diefenbaker (1979)
'He is smiling down': Mulroney's respond to former PM's death and outpouring of support
Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life, according to reporting by the Canadian Press.
"He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now," Mark Mulroney said in an interview with his two brothers.
In an interview with The Morning Show, Mulroney's son Ben said "We are having a tough go.. You are OK until you are not OK," when asked how the family was responding to the former PM's death.
Nicolas Mulroney said the week has been emotional but that he and his brothers feel energized after hearing so many stories from Canadians about how his father impacted their lives.
"I've told people that since his passing, his legacy has given me a superpower," he said. "While grief comes in waves, what I have experienced personally by the people that have come through the door has just been absolutely powerful and I'll be forever grateful."
Nick says his father's example shows that "Canada is a place where possible can happen."
"Just because you started out as a poor boy on the North Shore in Baie-Comeau (Quebec) doesn't mean that that's where you're going to end up," he said. "And he worked really hard. And Canada is a great country and he showcased exactly what you can do in this country."
Brian Mulroney's reign as prime minister started with one of the largest political wins in Canadian history — after he and his Progressive Conservatives won a record 211 seats in the House of Commons in the 1984 federal election.
During his time in office until 1993, his impact included brokering the free trade deal and acid rain treaty with the U.S., introducing the loonie, as well as his leading position in the fight against racial apartheid in South Africa. However, moves like the introduction of the GST and the Airbus scandal also led to unpopular opinions toward Mulroney.
What to expect from former PM Brian Mulroney's state funeral
The funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Notre-Dame Basilica (110 Notre-Dame Street West) in Montreal.
The funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Notre-Dame Basilica of in Montréal. Prior to the ceremony, a funeral cortege, including a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) mounted escort, a Canadian Armed Forces escort and guard of honour, the Royal Canadian Air Force Band, and RCMP pallbearers, will make its way to the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal.
The ceremony will feature religious components led by The Most Reverend Christian Lépine, Archbishop of Montréal, concelebrated by Miguel Castellanos, PSS, rector of Notre-Dame Basilica and Reverend Monsignor Francis Coyle, CSS, pastor of Saint Patrick’s Basilica. This will include prayers, readings, hymns and a communion.
Eulogies will be offered by:
Caroline Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Pierre Karl Péladeau
Wayne Gretzky
James Baker
Jean Charest
Musical interludes will be performed by:
Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
OSM Chorus
The Tenors
Marc Hervieux
Marie-Josée Lord
Elizabeth Theodora Lapham, granddaughter of Brian Mulroney
A 19-gun salute will be set off at the end of the ceremony from the Clock Tower Pier in Old Port of Montreal
What honours come with state funerals?
The Government of Canada half-masted the National Flag of Canada on the Peace Tower and all federal buildings and establishments in Canada, from February 29 until sunset on the day of the funeral, March 23, 2024.
Federal state funerals in Canada are held to honour and commemorate present or past governors general, present or past prime ministers, and sitting members of the Ministry. In addition, any eminent Canadian may be offered a state funeral at the discretion of the Prime Minister.
If you wish to offer condolences:
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at St. Francis Xavier University or to the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney at Université Laval.