London travel updates LIVE: Ten mile tailbacks at Dartford Crossing after vehicle fire on M25

Congestion builds around the Dartford Crossing after the fire (Traffic Cameras)

There are 10 miles of tailbacks around the Dartford Crossing with authorities closing all lanes on the M25 clockwise due to a vehicle fire.

All lanes were stopped on the M25 clockwise from junction 1a (Swanscombe) to junction 1b (A296 Princes Road, Dartford).

As of 11.15am, two of the four lanes had been reopened.

Queues are building around the Essex - Kent border after authorities closed the road at around 10.25am.

Elsewhere, traffic is queuing for around four miles on the M25 anticlockwise near Waltham Cross, north London, on Friday due to road works.

The slow moving congestion stretches from junction 26 (Waltham Abbey) to junction 25 (A10 Enfield) around a construction area, according to live data presented by Inrix.

On the Tube, the Northern line has severe delays after a fire alert at Colindale.

There is no Overground service between West Croydon and Sydenham due to signal failure.

All other lines are operating a good service.

Two lanes now closed on M25 at Dartford - two back open

11:10 , Will Mata

There is queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to vehicle fire on the M25 clockwise from J1a A206 (QE2 Bridge) to J1b A296 (Dartford).

Congestion is back to to J30 (A13 Lakeside)over the bridge.

Lanes one and two (of four) remain closed, after a 25 minute hold until 10.45am.

There is also queueing anticlockwise due to a separate breakdown.

The traffic on the M25 approaching Dartford (Traffic cameras)

London Overground part suspended

11:11 , Will Mata

There is currently no service between West Croydon and Sydenham due to signal failure at West Croydon.

Transport for London has said that tickets are being accepted on London Underground via any reasonable route.

London Overground is part suspended (PA Archive)

Severe delays on Northern Tube line after fire alert

11:13 , Will Mata

The Northern Tube line is no longer part suspended but there are still delays after a fire alert at Colindale.

The whole line is shown to be facing the delays after the incident on Friday morning.

Traffic now up to 10 miles around Dartford

11:23 , Will Mata

The tailbacks around the Dartford Crossing have now stretched back to around 10 miles, live data shows.

Two lanes are now back in operation after the fire earlier this morning but it is taking traffic a while to adjust.

National Highways tweeted: “Delays on approach, please allow extra time for your journey.”

Lane 2 (of 4) is closed on the #M25 clockwise between J1A #Dartford and J1B #Stone due to a vehicle fire.



Fire and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.



Delays on approach, please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/cpmX6rCPBL — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) June 21, 2024

Now only minor delays on three Tube lines

11:36 , Will Mata

Earlier problems that saw the Northern line part suspended have now cleared, according to Transport for London data.

That line, plus the Piccadilly and Central are now shown to have minor delays.

This could see Tube trains delayed by only a few minutes - if at all.

The Overground is still part suspended.