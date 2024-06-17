Loose Women's Judi Love lands new presenting role

Loose Women's Judi Love has landed herself a new presenting role, fronting her own five-part series for ITV.

The broadcaster announced that Judi Love's Culinary Cruise will be coming to ITV1 and ITVX, and follow the star as she heads to five different locations aboard luxury yacht Emerald Azzurra.

Judi will visit Kotor in Montenegro, plus four locations in Greece – Parga, Kerkira, Kefalonia and Itea.

In each place, she'll be trying out all the local delicacies and will try her hand at cooking up something specific to each destination. Seeing as how Judi was crowned as the winner of her series of Celebrity MasterChef, we think she'll rise to the challenge just fine.

"I am so excited to be setting sail on this new adventure with ITV," said Judi. "Growing up within a Jamaican family, food was always at the heart of any function and occasion.

"So I'm truly excited to experience the culture, people and food of the beautiful Mediterranean."

She continued: "I'm looking forward to exploring all of the different destinations as food has such a way of telling a story for many, especially in the Mediterranean where it's about sharing love, traditions and identity.

"I have always loved watching loved ones cook and I truly love serving up a hearty plate of food for my family and friends. So I'm thrilled to be able to embrace this with ITV and the audience at home… I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, the gameshow Out of Order ― which features Judi as a team captain opposite Katherine Ryan, with Rosie Jones as host ― is set to return to Comedy Central in the autumn.

