MacKenzie Porter Is in Her 'No Sleep Era' After Delivering First Baby: 'It's Been a Whirlwind' (Exclusive)

The country star, who attended the 2024 ACM Awards, welcomed daughter Bowen James in March

Jason Kempin/Getty MacKenzie Porter at the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 16, 2024

"These days" MacKenzie Porter isn't getting much sleep — but she's happy.

During an interview with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards, the "About You" singer chatted about welcoming her first baby, daughter Bowen James, with husband, Nashville actor Jake Etheridge.

"She's eight weeks," said Porter of her newborn, whom they call Bowie. "It's been such a whirlwind. Last night was the first night I got a good amount of sleep because it's the first time I'm away from her. But she's the sweetest little thing, I could not be more in love."

The "Pickup" artist, 34, also opened up about the biggest adjustment — "sleep."

"She sleeps like three hours in a row and that's it," Porter said. "So, you know, that's OK, I'm in my no sleep era, but it'll be better one day again."

She also opened up about what makes her so excited about having a daughter.



"I mean, I love fashion, so probably like the clothes, but also, like, little moments of her being my bestie," Porter said. "Going to get my nails done with her, or seeing my husband with her. That's so sweet. Seeing this thing you made is so incredible."

Porter and her husband also have a new, guiding relationship rule since giving birth.

"For parenting, it would be like always be on the same page — not that we're parenting our 8-week-old yet — but that is our goal," she said. "If one of us says, like, 'Oh no you can't have your phone tonight,' or 'You have to go to bed,' the other one's gotta team up with the other parent."

Bree Marie Fish Jake Etheridge, MacKenzie Porter and baby Bowie

Born on Thursday, March 14 at 7:21 a.m., baby Bowie weighed 7 lbs. and measured 17.5 inches long.

"On March 14th, 2024 at 7:21 a.m., our lives completely changed. Our daughter took her first breath and she is now forever the reason we breathe," the couple told PEOPLE. "Life just got so much sweeter, snugglier and sleepier all in a matter of minutes. Mommy and Daddy love you so so so much little Bowie girl."

They added: "We left the hospital on March 16th, and took the world's slowest drive home trying to avoid every bump in the road as we had the most precious cargo strapped in our back seat."

"The last four days have been filled with endless cuddles, 800 Google searches of 'is ___ normal for a newborn,' a few tears of stress, but many more tears of joy. There is an endless loop of monitor footage of us checking to make sure she's still breathing, or just standing over her bassinet to stare at her perfect little squishy face," they said.

They concluded that "we imagined this kind of love but what we dreamt could never even touch the real thing."



The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards streamed live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Texas.



