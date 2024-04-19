The Magic has only begun

Two world-renowned Vegas magicians; Sean Watson and Chanelle Munroe recently gave Thompson a glimpse of their illusionist performance. They held a teaser show for the community's council and leaders to excite their taste for more on a much bigger scale.

With just a few tricks pulled out of the hat, their showmanship made us all scratch our heads, giving the highest quality of stage presence and sleight of hand. Anticipation has been building up the last few weeks as Sean and Chanelle plan to do a full-scale show, possibly as soon as May.

The highly acclaimed teaser was not only captivating but they gave out magic props and taught illusions to those who participated.

"We also do a magic camp where we teach kids how to do magic and sleight of hand, so a lot of what we taught was pulled from our Magic Camp," said Chanelle Munroe, who is the world's only professional female Métis magician. She specializes in dangerous magic and was able to present some of her more dangerous tricks in the teaser while saving the best for the coming grand performance.

Motivational Magic Camp is an empowering workshop where Sean and Chanelle teach kids how to do magic of their own as well as a variety of other workshops all specializing in bettering the individual. The duo have recently been visiting different communities and lifting heavy spirits with an art therapy course, as well as a basketball camp, singing workshop teaching kids primarily how to properly express themselves and show the power of their words and speaking kindness.

Sean echoed Chanelle's words and then began to talk more about what they would offer as a mega show and illusionist performance. "Our passion is definitely in youth” Sean stated, “Though we obviously do major events too. We both performed in Las Vegas for 12 years so we'll want to bring a huge Las Vegas style show to Thompson. So currently we're touring our illusionist show to different communities giving our large-scale show as well as our workshops."

With over 30 years of magical expertise, Sean Watson's legacy began right here in Thompson Manitoba, and since has been featured at some of the biggest events and casinos in the world, including MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay Casino, and the Las Vegas Hilton. Sean has also appeared on TV platforms like Fox News and E Talk Canada which extended his reach and established his credibility in the entertainment industry.

The date of the upcoming magic show is yet to be confirmed, but we all await it with anticipation. Sean and Chanelle's performance in Thompson was a remarkable feat of magic, leaving the audience in awe and wonder. The fact that they also teach workshops and provide opportunities for youth is a testament to their passion for the art of magic. Whether it's through their workshops or their large-scale magic shows, Sean and Chanelle are sure to leave a lasting impression on the communities they visit.

~Matthias J. Johnson is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Thompson Citizen. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

