Man, 53, dies in workplace accident in Varennes, Que.

The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. (Stephane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 53-year-old man died in a workplace accident around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the backyard of the inflatable boat manufacturing company AIRSOLID in Varennes on Montreal's South Shore.

He was found crushed under a forklift.

Authorities were alerted by the man's wife who became worried when he didn't return home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) has taken over the investigation and is gathering information.