Markham city councillor Ritch Lau to host charity concert

Markham Ward 2 Councillor Ritch Lau is stepping into a new spotlight, hosting his first charity concert on April 28 at the Flato Markham Theatre.

Before running for council, Lau worked as a radio host, then transitioned to become a news reporter and TV news anchor for Fairchild TV. He is a household name known by Chinese families nationwide.

As the first sitting city councillor to take the stage for a solo concert, Lau is merging his passion for public service with his lifelong love for music. Despite the demands of his council duties, Lau has never let go of his musical roots, seizing every chance to share his talents.

The Light of Life Charity Concert marks the 20th anniversary of Lau's musical journey, featuring a selection of popular English and Chinese pop songs that have been thoughtfully chosen from the '80s all the way to 2024.

What makes the concert more special is it also marks one of the final productions by producer Lal Dayaram before his well-deserved retirement this year. Dayaram has been a legendary figure in the Asian music industry for over six decades, and has worked with many superstars in Hong Kong, such as Sam Hui, Teresa Teng, A-Mei and Faye Wong.

Inspired by Dayaram's guidance, Lau is not only using this concert to uplift the community and support local education and social welfare initiatives, but also pursuing his music dream.

Teaming up with co-producer and local singer Eugene Cheung, Lau and Dayaram promise a night of unforgettable entertainment, featuring talented musicians and performers from the Markham community.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Vibrant Markham Foundation, which aims to empower underserved groups and enhance community education through innovative STEAM workshops and events.

For those eager to join this musical celebration for a good cause, more information about the concert can be found at flatomarkhamtheatre.ca.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun