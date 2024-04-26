Max Acquires Kevin Spacey Docuseries ‘Spacey Unmasked’ Featuring Never-Before-Seen Interviews; Trailer Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

A documentary about Kevin Spacey that was first announced prior to him being acquitted of multiple sexual offenses in the U.K. last year is now complete, with Variety able to reveal details, a first-look trailer, release dates and a multi-territory deal — including for the U.S. — with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The two-part series “Spacey Unmasked,” first commissioned by Channel 4 in 2022 and now due to air on May 6 and 7 in the U.K., features interviews with multiple men, unconnected to the U.K. trial, speaking for the first time about their experiences with Spacey. Airdates for the U.S. and other territories have not yet been confirmed.

As per the description, “‘Spacey Unmasked’ is a forensic look at a man who was once one of the most admired and respected actors in the world. Featuring never-seen-before interviews and archive, the series examines his life from childhood to early success on Broadway and subsequent meteoric rise to stardom. Kevin Spacey’s spectacular fall from grace came amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.”

It adds: “In 2023 Spacey was acquitted of sexual offenses against four men in a U.K. trial. This two-part series will investigate Spacey’s conduct and talks to multiple men unconnected to that case about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before.”

“Spacey Unmasked” is directed and produced by Katherine Haywood and executive produced by Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner. It was produced by Roast Beef Productions in association with All3 Media International. Roast Beef Productions is the Oscar-nominated production company behind films such as “The Square,” “Hell and Back Again,” “Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer” and “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell.”

All3Media International is handling international rights to the series and secured multiple pre-sales. It has confirmed a multi-territory deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes exclusive territory rights to “Spacey Unmasked” for the U.S. on ID and Max, for pay TV and HBO Max in Poland and Spain, for FTA networks and discovery+ in Italy and Germany, for Max and discovery+ in Latin America and for Three Now in New Zealand. In addition, PSBs including DR Denmark, YLE Finland, NRK Norway, SVT Sweden and VRT Belgium will premier in their territories, with RTL Netherlands and Nine Network Australia having rights in their countries.

In July 2023 at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Spacey was found not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and — the most serious charge — causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity. The acquittals came after Spacey won a $40 million civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp in October 2022. Rapp had accused Spacey of sexual battery, which took place in 1986, but a New York jury dismissed the claim.

Variety has reached out to Spacey’s reps for comment about “Spacey Unmasked.”

