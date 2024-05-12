Maya Rudolph Owns Her 'Mother' Status By Bringing House Down In 'SNL' Monologue

“Saturday Night Live” host Maya Rudolph flaunted her “mother of the House of Rockefeller” title in a tribute to ballroom culture during the show’s opening monologue this weekend.

The “SNL” alum celebrated Mother’s Day and referred to her four children before cast member Bowen Yang reminded her that she’s “not just a mom”: she’s “mother.”

“You have achieved extraterrestrial mother status,” declared “SNL” cast member Sarah Sherman.

“Me? Mother?” questioned Rudolph who briefly laughed about the title. “You’re right.”

An MC named Infinity Decor (played by Kenan Thompson) declared that “SNL” came to “slay bitch and also do some comedy bits” before Rudolph served an apparent parody of Madonna’s “Vogue” and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

“I’m your mother, I’m your mother,” said Rudolph, who wore a shiny bodysuit at the center of dancers voguing around her.

Rudolph’s song made several references to her career including a scene from “Bridesmaids,” the “Bronx Beat” sketch and her portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris.

You can check out more of the “SNL” monologue below.

