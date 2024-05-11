Meghan Markle Says She ‘Loves Being a Mom’ to ‘Two Very Chatty, Sweet Children’

"I love being a mom," the Duchess of Sussex said during a candid panel discussion in Nigeria

Netflix/Youtube Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie

Meghan Markle is opening up life as a mom to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During a candid panel discussion attended by PEOPLE about women in leadership on Saturday, May 11, Meghan discussed balancing motherhood with building a career.

The Duchess of Sussex, who shares son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, who turns 3 in June, with husband Prince Harry, recalled asking the same question to her mentor Bonnie Hammer, who runs NBCUniversal, years ago when she was filming Suits.

“I remember having the good fortune at the time that she invited me to have breakfast, and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world," Meghan shared. "And I asked her that exact question. I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you’ll never find the balance.'

“And this was before I was married, this was before I had children, this is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist,” the Duchess of Sussex said with a smile, referencing her marriage to Prince Harry.

“And it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, ‘well how can you be so successful? And she's a mother as well and she's married and say that you'll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it's imbalanced?'

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle speaks on a panel with Nigerian female industry leaders at an event in Nigeria on May 11, 2024

“What I think that means now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift," she said "And so being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.”

“I love being a mom, I love being a mom,” Meghan said.

On the first day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Nigeria, Meghan opened up about her children while visiting a school in Abuja.

While speaking with a group of students, she detailed an emotional exchange that she recently had with her daughter Lilibet.

“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’ ” Meghan told a class full of young children.

“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she said. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.”

Meghan then said, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle in Nigeria on May 11, 2024

During the visit, the couple played classroom games alongside the kids and shared some fun tidbits about her children’s favorite activities.

She noted that “singing and dancing” was Lili’s “favorite class,” probably because of “all the jumping around,” and that Archie liked construction, as children showed off their robotic projects in a STEM class.

The couple was also introduced to the oldest child in the class, who was 5 years old, with Meghan telling them, “our son Archie’s 5. He turned five last week.“

The trip to the school was one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first stops during their first trip to Nigeria. They were invited to the country by Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, the country's highest-ranking military official.



