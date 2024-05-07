Met Gala: Katy Perry says mum conned by fake AI pic

Katie Perry shared a fake image of herself on Instagram with the caption "couldn't make it to the MET" [BBC]

AI-generated images of Katy Perry and Rihanna at the Met Gala have been going viral on social media.

Neither of the singers were present at the event, but that didn't stop fake images of them circulating on X, formerly Twitter.

Perry shared two fake images of her on Instagram with the caption "couldn't make it to the MET, had to work".

One image of the singer in a floral gown with a moss trim has been viewed over 13 million times on X.

The picture was first posted at the start of the red carpet event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York with the caption: "Katy Perry. That's it."

Fans replied to Perry's Instagram post admitting they had been fooled by the picture.

"I really reposted this believing it was true," one fan said, while another wrote "Wait, it's AI-generated?! I got fooled."

The Fireworks singer also shared a screenshot of a conversation with her mum who was also fooled by the image.

"lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!" Perry said in a message.

Two AI-generated images of Katy Perry have been circulating on social media [BBC]

Another AI image of the singer, this time wearing a gold corseted gown with a key breastplate on the red carpet, has also been going viral with over 5 million views.

The dress was fitting with the 2024 theme, The Garden of Time - a short story about a Count and Countess who pluck time-reversing flowers.

An AI-generated image of Rihanna has also had millions of views on social media. The picture shows her on the red carpet wearing an embroidered gown complete with fauna, birds and an enormous circular armpiece.

Rihanna was not at the Met Gala this year [BBC]

According to People, the 36-year-old was unable to make the event after coming down with the flu.

At the beginning of the night, fake photos of Dua Lipa were circulating showing her in an off-shoulder corseted gown with a fringe and bow. It showed her at a different location to the carpet.

A few hours later, the 28-year-old British-Albanian singer later turned up to the event in an entirely different outfit - a lacy all-black dress with bedazzled belly chains, mesh polka-dot gloves and a massive black feather boa over her shoulder.

The annual charity event draws A-list celebrities and the who's who of the fashion world and this year Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny joined Vogue's Anna Wintour as hosts.

The event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and tickets are rumoured to cost upwards of $70,000 (£56,000)