Mexico: Fire-breather fights off marauding mariachis in 'turf war over tips'

A fire-breather has been treated in hospital in Mexico after being attacked by a mariachi band and fighting back by setting several of them on fire.

Security camera footage of the bizarre fight shows one of the mariachis chasing the fire-breather, placing him in a headlock, before punching him multiple times as traffic on a busy street stops.

The fire-breather is then seen on the pavement as five of the band kick and punch him in front of a taco restaurant named El Inferno, or 'Hell' in the city of Morelia, west of the capital, Mexico City on Sunday.

But the tables are turned as the man starts throwing fire at the musicians.

The mariachis, most dressed in traditional white shirts and black trousers, some carrying guitars, are then seen running away, several of them in flames.

They quickly take off their burning clothes and one is even seen rolling on the ground to extinguish the flames.

None of the players returned to the fight.

It is believed the battle was over the right to perform, and generate tips, at a sought-after spot.

Because competition for tips in Mexico is so fierce, performers and windshield washers often stake out and defend lucrative street corners.

Firearms have been known to be used in violent group clashes over pitches in Mexico City.

It is not clear how the dispute began. Police said in a statement that nobody was arrested and only the fire-breather had to be treated in hospital.

Police said he told them he had argued with the mariachis, who then attacked him.