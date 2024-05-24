Michael Gove to stand down at general election in blow to Rishi Sunak amid record exodus of Tory MPs

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has announced he will not stand at the general election.

After nearly 20 years as the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath, and serving in multiple cabinets over the course of the last 14 years, Mr Gove has said "a new generation should lead".

In a letter to his constituency chairman, the veteran cabinet minister said being an MP and minister has been a "profound privilege".

He praised Rishi Sunak for espousing "the very best virtues" of the Tory party but said "it is time to leave".

His decision will be a blow to Mr Sunak amid a faltering start to the Prime Minister’s election campaign that has seen a record number of Conservative MPs announcing they will not be fighting for re-election.

They included leading Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom, another senior Tory MPs who made the announcement shortly after Mr Gove that she would also be standing down.

In a post on X, Mr Gove said: "After nearly twenty years serving the wonderful people of Surrey Heath and over a decade in Cabinet across five government departments, I have today taken the decision to step down as a Member of Parliament."

He shared his letter to the chairman of the Surrey Heath Conservatives, in which he wrote: "Having the chance to serve as a Member of Parliament and Minister has been a profound privilege. As a child in Aberdeen I could never have imagined I would have the opportunity to sit in the Commons, let alone around the Cabinet table.

"My parents, who adopted me when I was four months old, brought me up to believe that the chance to help others is the greatest gift you can be given.

"That four Prime Ministers asked me to serve the country in their Governments has been the honour of my life.

"I am grateful to them all: David Cameron who gave me the chance to pursue the education reforms in which I passionately believe, Theresa May who asked me to support her in challenging times, Boris Johnson who delivered Brexit and set out the levelling up vision which is so important for our country, and Rishi Sunak who asked me to return to Government when I believed my ministerial career had ended, enabling me to deepen and intensify the levelling up programme.

"His support has ensured we can deliver projects which are benefitting towns and communities in all parts of the country. Having seen up close the demands of the role I know we all owe them so much."

Mr Gove is the latest Tory MP to announce they are standing down at the election.

The number of Tory MPs quitting at this election has beaten the previous Conservative Party record set in 1997 when Labour won by a landslide.

Some 78 Tory MPs have announced they are standing down, surpassing the 75 who stood down 27 years ago when Sir Tony Blair swept to power, with 11 announcing they were stepping down since Rishi Sunak called the election on Thursday.

Prominent Tories who had already announced they are not standing for re-election, prior to the July 4 poll being called, included Former Prime Minister Theresa May, Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister, Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, and former home secretary Sajid Javid.

A constituency-level poll by YouGov last month projected Mr Gove was on track to keep his Surrey Heath seat by a margin of just one per cent, with the Conservatives on 33 per cent and the Liberal Democrats 32 per cent.

