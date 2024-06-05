Migrant from Frontex official to far-right MEP | Radio Schuman

With 24 hours to go before elections, Radio Schuman sat down with Fabrice Leggeri, the former Executive Director of the EU border agency Frontex, to discuss his surprising new role with the French far-right National Rally and the implications for the upcoming European elections.

We dive into the contentious issues of migrant pushbacks, in particular the evidence by the European anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) about his involvement in such practices at EU borders, and the the EU’s migration pact.

We also explored pre-election silence rules across Europe.

