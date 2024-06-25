Mindy Kaling reveals she's secretly given birth to third child

Mindy Kaling has surprised fans again by revealing she's welcomed her third child in February.

Like for her previous pregnancies, The Office star hadn't publicly announced the news and has only shared details about the latest addition to her family in a recent Instagram post.



Kaling took to social media to mark her birthday on June 24 and share pictures of her three children, explaining her third child, daughter Anne, was born in late February. She also has a daughter, Katherine, and a son, Spencer, born in 2017 and 2020.

Related: The Office star Mindy Kaling says the show is "so inappropriate now"

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined," Kaling wrote in the caption.

"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life," she continued.

The star briefly addressed the choice to keep all of her pregnancies a secret in the post, noting: "I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

Instagram

Related: Never Have I Ever future at Netflix confirmed by Mindy Kaling

Fans and fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section to celebrate the happy news, with Queer Eye star Tan France writing: "Oh my gosh, Mindy, I'm so happy for you!!"

"Happy birthday role model, queen of queening," Octavia Spencer wrote, while Reese Witherspoon added: "Beautifully said".

Among her latest projects, Kaling has created a sports series starring Kate Hudson coming to Netflix later in the year.

Titled Running Point, the show sees Hudson as Isla Gordon, the newly appointed president of basketball team Los Angeles Waves. Isla rises to the challenge in the wake of a family scandal and has now to prove herself in a male-dominated environment.

Running Point is Kaling's most recent collaboration with the streaming service after her series Never Have I Ever came to an end in 2023.

You Might Also Like