Mix of freezing rain, heavy snowfall expected in Ottawa this weekend

A person walks their bike in the snow as they cross the Flora Footbridge during a winter storm in Ottawa on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Environment Canada says significant snowfall and possible freezing rain are expected Sunday and Monday over a wide area of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa.

The agency's special weather statement said snowfall accumulations could reach 15 to 20 centimetres by Monday afternoon "with locally higher amounts."

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night. The greatest accumulation is forecast to be "north of a line from Brockville to Bon Echo Provincial Park," the statement reads.

Environment Canada is expecting significant snowfall in both eastern Ontario and southern Quebec. Ottawa may see freezing rain as well.

Environment Canada added that travel is expected to be hazardous, especially on Monday morning.

A separate weather statement for southern Quebec says the region is also expected to receive heavy snowfall Sunday evening. In addition, a mix of freezing drizzle or freezing rain "is also possible during the day on Sunday over the southernmost areas of the province."