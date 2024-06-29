This Morning's Sian Welby gives birth and confirms baby's name

This Morning's Sian Welby has confirmed that she has given birth, and confirmed her baby's name.

The presenter shared the announcement on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of the little one wearing a knitted jumper emblazoned with her name, and two others showing her and fiancé Jake Beckett cradling their newborn.

"Our little Ruby," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, when hosting her final Capital Breakfast show before going on maternity leave, Sian's co-hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark told her that she was going to make an excellent mum.

"You are going to have the most amazing time, I've got a little girl myself. She's 9, but watching her grow up has been so special for me, she's intelligent, she's creative," Chris said. "Having a little girl – just having a baby is going to be amazing."

Jordan added: "I mean it when I say it, you're both going to be great parents. You're going to be the best mum and he's going to be the best dad. Honestly, we're so happy for you."

Last month, Sian shared an amusing story about being stuck in traffic for four hours, and decided that when nature called, nature called.

"I had to do a wee in the middle of the road," she told her This Morning co-hosts. "I had to run into the bush and I didn't dare go in there as it was full of brambles and nettles."

Kemi Rogers is replacing Sian on the radio during her maternity leave, while This Morning is regularly presented by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on Mondays through Thursdays, and Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Fridays.

