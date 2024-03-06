Advertisement

Must-read weather stats for the Canadian winter that was (or wasn't)

Tyler Hamilton
·3 min read
When looking at the overall winter in Canada, it has had quite the number of surprises and disappointments. Not a single month has gone by without some notable feat or remarkable event occurring.

Below, we break down each month and its memorable weather highlight in Canada.

December 2023

  • A significant portion of Canada had a green Christmas including Edmonton, Alta., Regina, Sask., Thunder Bay, Toronto and Ottawa, Ont., and Montreal, Que., and Halifax, N.S. –– the first time on record all those cities simultaneously recorded a green Christmas.

January 2024

  • A rare winter occurrence on Jan. 30 saw Canada notch a balmy 21.1°C reading in Maple Creek, Sask., failing just short of becoming the country's warmest-ever January temperature, which is 22.2°C, set in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Jan. 26, 1950.

However, it was enough to make it Saskatchewan's warmest January day on record.

February 2024

Winter 2023-24 summary

The snow standouts for the winter 2023-24 months of December, January, and February include the city of Toronto receiving comparable snow amounts to the city of Vancouver.

The record-breaking surge of snow across the Maritimes pushed Halifax to 147 per cent of its normal snowfall, while the city of Ottawa caught a significant snow break this season.

Over the coming days, we’ll analyze the seasonal temperatures and see where the season ranked in terms of temperature. But, spoiler alert, it was the warmest winter on record for some locations in Canada.

With files from Nathan Howes, a digital reporter at The Weather Network.