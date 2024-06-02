Naomi Watts Shares Photo of Son Sasha with Sweet Message: 'He's Back. My Heart is Pounding'

The actress's son, whom she shares with ex Liev Shrieber, attends school in Vermont

Naomi Watts/Instagram Naomi Watts and her son Sasha Schreiber

Naomi Watts is reuniting with her son and it feels good!

On Saturday, June 1, the actress 55, shared a sweet photo of her son Sasha Schreiber, 16, on her Instagram Stories with a message that revealed her excitement about spending time with him.

"He’s back. My heart is pounding,” she wrote over the pic, tagging Sasha's Instagram handle.

The photo showed her eldest child — whom she shares with her ex Liev Schreiber, along with Kai, 15, — walking ahead of her on what appeared to be a New York City sidewalk while wearing a black shirt, cream linen pants and white sneakers.



Back in April, Liev, 56, shared in an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark that Sasha is currently at school in Vermont.

Naomi Watts/Instagram Naomi Watts' Son Sasha Schreiber

Related: Naomi Watts Celebrates Her 'Sweet Little Angel' Child Kai's 15th Birthday: 'Everything to Me'

"I just talked to Sasha, who's up at this terrific school in Vermont called The Mountain School, where he's taking care of animals, and he just said that he's bummed out because he's missing being with her," the actor told the hosts during the chat, referring to Sasha's baby sister Hazel Bee, 9 months, whom Liev shares with wife Taylor Neisen.

"They're amazing. Sasha and Kai, you know them. They love her. It's been really great," the actor also said of his two boys.

Watts — now married to Billy Crudup — and Schreiber split in 2016 after 11 years together, but remain friends.

"We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Naomi Watts Instagram Naomi Watts with her kids Kai and Sasha in 2022.

Related: Naomi Watts Reacts to Ex Liev Schreiber’s New Daughter: 'We Love Baby Hazel!!’

In July 2023, the actress posted a tribute on Instagram in celebration of Sasha's 16th birthday.

"Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul,” she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos.

“So lucky I get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though i know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! 🤦‍♀️ Happy birthday to to ❤️🎂🎉 @sashapeteschreiber,” she continued.

