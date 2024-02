National signing day: Where are Fort Worth-area athletes playing at the next level?

The regular signing period for football is here.

Athletes can sign letters of intent for Division I programs through April 1 and division II programs through Aug. 1, and Fort Worth-area athletes are starting to sign.

If there is an athlete not on the list, please email the Star-Telegram’s high school sports editor at cbaggarly@star-telegram.com.

Here are the athletes that signed letters of intent in December.

Football

Aven Lawrence, Aledo, DB, UTPB

Trace Clarkson, Aledo, WR, West Texas A&M

Tyson Timms, Aledo, TE, Colorado Schools of Mines

Cade Lee, Alvarado, MLB, Midwestern State

Dorian Potter, Alvarado, DB/WR, Hardin-Simmons

Cade Lesley, Alvarado,

Jake Krekeler, Argyle, WR, Kentucky

Layton Firestone, Argyle, OL, North Texas

Lane Stewart, Argyle, WR, North Texas

Jack Teller, Argyle, DL, Marist

Thor Johansson, Argyle, OL, Emporia State

Devon Owen, Argyle, LB, Emporia State

Aidan Grummer, Argyle Liberty Christian, TE, Lamar

Joe Nelson, Arlington, K, Sam Houston State

Frank Rodgers, Arlington, DE, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Cooper Peach Arlington, WR, Washington University-St. Louis

Dre Burton, Arlington, RB, McMurry

Kelvin Goston, Arlington, DE, McMurry

Keyon House, Arlington, CB, Hardin-Simmons

Kaden Lehew, Arlington Grace Prep, DB, Illinois State

Terry Thomas, Arlington Martin, OL, Navarro College

Djuan Johnson, Arlington Martin, DB, Navarro College

Markensey Tillman, Arlington Sam Houston, DE, Austin College

Devonye Jackson, Arlington Sam Houston, WR, Kilgore College

Joe Pilcher, Euless Trinity, OL, UT-Permian Basin

Penti Masima, Euless Trinity, OL, Navarro College

Kylen Fiefia, Euless Trinity, DL, Trinity Valley CC

Kevin Dodard, Fort Worth All Saints, DB, Lafayette College

Darius Carquillat, Fort Worth All Saints, LB, West Texas A&M

Reid Watkins, Fort Worth All Saints, RB, Tulsa

Luke Dodd, Fort Worth Christian, QB, Graceland University

Derrius Burns, Grapevine, WR, Henderson State

Dereon Burns, Grapevine, DB, Henderson State

Bryson Davis, Grapevine, ATH, Evangel

Story continues

Harrison Hackbarth, Grapevine, QB, Evangel

Layton Towery, Grapevine, LB, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Brady Wagner, Grapevine, TE, Yale

Brandon June, Haslet Eaton, DT/RT, Kilgore

Darius Nash, Haslet Eaton, CB, Tyler Junior College

Frederick Moore, Haslet Eaton, S/LB, Tyler Junior College

Ja’Darius Steele, Hurst L.D. Bell, S, University of Maine

Caleb Jones, Hurst L.D. Bell, LB, Sul Ross State

Josh Spence, Hurst L.D. Bell, CB, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Elijah Zamora, Hurst L.D. Bell, WR, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Matthew Garita, Keller, OL, Colorado School of Mines

Rodney Ondari, Keller, DL/TE, Colorado State-Pueblo

Parker Ireson, Keller, TE/WR, Tyler JC

Gabriel Ogura, Keller, K/P, UT-Permian Basin

Ryan Ventura, Keller, DB, Trinity University

Devin Green, Keller Timber Creek, LB, UT-Permian Basin

Lior Mendji, Keller Timber Creek, QB, Cisco College

Lawrence Hodge, Kennedale, DB, Colorado State-Pueblo

Fredrick Dotie, Kennedale, DB, Navarro College

Reign Broadway, Mansfield Lake Ridge, WR, Air Force Academy

Joey Glendenning, Mansfield Lake Ridge, OL, Southern Nazarene

Tharon Pitts, Mansfield Lake Ridge, OL, Texas Wesleyan

Jayson Smith, Mansfield Legacy, DT, Kilgore JC

Khyree Brown, Mansfield Legacy, WR, East Texas Baptist

Seth Ward, Mansfield Legacy, LB, Hardin-Simmons

Jonah Pedroza*, Mansfield Legacy, OL, Abilene Christian

Zuric Humes, Mansfield Timberview, QB, Evangel

Ashton Searl, North Crowley, RB, West Texas A&M