Netflix Brazil Greenlights Film Adaptation Of Paulo Coelho Novel ‘The Pilgrimage’ And Orders Fernando & Quico Meirelles Miniseries ‘Pssica’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Brazil is bringing Paulo Coelho’s The Pilgrimage to the screen. The streamer has greenlit a film adaptation of the Brazilian author’s novel, which will shoot in Brazil and Spain.

The commission was announced during Netflix’s session at the Rio2C market in Brazil and Coelho shared the news in a video message for attendees. Rio based Migdal Filmes will produce.

The Pilgrimage, first published in 1987, is one of Coelho’s early novels. In the book, he recounts a journey across Spain on a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. He is accompanied by a spiritual guide and mentor and the novel deals with the main protagonist’s quest for spiritual learning and fulfilment.

Another adaptation in the works for Netflix hails from Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles and his son Quico Meirelles. They will jointly helm a miniseries based on Edyr Augusto’s novel Pssica. Andrea Barata Ribeiro of O2 Filmes will exec produce the show, which will tell the stories of Janalice, Preá, and Mariangel, three strangers whose lives collide as they navigate the rivers of the Atlantic Amazon. Janalice is kidnapped by human traffickers, Preá must come to terms with his destiny as a gang leader, and Mariangel embarks on a mission to avenge her family’s murder. The series is about to go into production.

Another Migdal Filmes-produced film was also announced. Caramelo will tell the moving story of a charming stray dog – and Rio2C delegates got a first look at the training of the movie’s canine star in a video clip. Diego Freitas will direct.

Netflix’s Rio2C session also took in Sintonia, Netflix’s most-watched Brazilian original. Lead actress, Juliana Paes, announced the upcoming season will premiere on July 5. The producers of the much-anticipated Ayrton Senna project, Senna, were also on hand to tease the upcoming limited drama about the Brazilian motor-racing legend.

