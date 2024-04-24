Olly Alexander to bring Eurovision magic to EastEnders

Olly Alexander, this year's UK Eurovision entrant, will make a surprise visit to Walford when he appears in EastEnders next month.

The ex-Years and Years singer will be given a hero's welcome when he pops into the Old Vic pub after rehearsing his Eurovision performance nearby.

Alexander said: "I’m thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK. I’m so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew.

"I wanted to surprise my mum as it’s her favourite show but I guess the cat is out of the bag now, she’s gonna love it!"

Chart success

He will sing his club anthem Dizzy at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden on 11 May.

Alexander will hope to improve on the UK's disappointing performance last year, when Mae Muller came second to last.

Dizzy was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

Alexander, who is now releasing music under his own name, is already known around Europe as the former frontman of Years and Years who had hits including Desire, King and If You're Over Me.

The singer is a seasoned performer with a big fanbase, having scored five UK top 10 singles and two number one albums over the past decade with the band.

He is also a Bafta-nominated actor, having played the lead role in Channel 4's hard-hitting Aids drama It's A Sin.