Paley Center Names WME’s Christian Muirhead, Banijay Americas’ Ben Samek To LA Board; AMC Networks’ Kristin Dolan New Trustee

EXCLUSIVE: The Paley Center for Media has appointed four new trustees to its board and added some high profile executives to its L.A. contingent as it ramps back up on the West Coast.

Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Networks, Omar Abbosh, CEO of Pearson, Brad Karp, chair of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and Dennis Mathew, chairman-CEO of Altice USA are new to the board of trustees of the nonprofit programmer and think tank that explores all things media.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors is also expanding with Jesse Collins, founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment; Sharb Farjami, North America CEO of GroupM; Daryl Lee, Global CEO of McCann Worldgroup; Christian Muirhead, co-chairman of WME; and Ben Samek, CEO of Banijay America. They join Bela Bajaria, Jennifer Salke, Kevin Beggs, Greg Berlanti, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Robert A. Boyd II, Campbell Brown, Brian Robbins, George Cheeks, Agnes Chu, Channing Dungey, Michael Kassan, Courtney Kemp, John Landgraf, Keith Le Goy, Dan McDermott, Mary Parent, Zack Van Amburg and more. The group advises the Paley Center on strategic goals, partnerships and L.A. programming.

TV festival PaleyFest LA 2024 unspooled at the Dolby Theater last month. Paley world premiered doc Bob Mackey: Naked Illusion in April. It will be holding one of its regular Media Council dinners tomorrow for top execs in and around the business.

Recent NYC events featured FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone with Ronald Lauder, and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. Mohan and Redstone are on the board of trustees.

“The Paley Center is honored to welcome each of these talented, intrepid, and illustrious leaders to our esteemed Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said org president and CEO Maureen Reidy. “This visionary group of leaders represents the very best of media, technology, advertising, business, and entertainment, and their combined experience and expertise will further strengthen our mission and Paley’s position as the media industry’s preeminent nonprofit.”

The board is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., executive vice chair and former CEO of Hears. It includes — among other heavy hitters — Alfonso de Angoitia, Brandon Beck, Gary B. Bettman, Aryeh Bourkoff, Adriana Cisneros, Chris Cocks, Cesar Conde, Mark Lazarus, V Pappas, Tyler Perry, Kevin Mayer, Lachlan Murdoch, Dick Wolf, David Zaslav, Dana Strong and Ed Skyler, of which some contingent regularly attends events at the group’s midtown Manhattan headquarters.

