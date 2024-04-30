Pandas boost conservation efforts and tourism
The San Diego Zoo is expected to receive two pandas by this summer after years of its absence. These two pandas is also expected to bring a boost to conservation efforts and tourism economy to San Diego.
A researcher climbed about 50 feet up a rock face with no ropes to discover the animal.
Peter Smith's wife has thanked friends who fought the shark during the attack on Tobago's coast.
WARNING: Some may find this story contains distressing photos or contentIt started with calf number 123. "He was perfectly fine and drinking on a cow," said John Gallant, who owns beef cattle on his third-generation farm in St. Timothée, P.E.I., near Wellington. He jumped on his tractor and was backing out when he saw something strange."The calf was laying pretty much lined up with the side of this fence post in the middle of a water puddle there, stiff as a board with his eyes rolled behind his
A man who kicked a bison in the leg was then hurt by one of the animals in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials. Park rangers arrested and jailed him after he was treated for minor injuries. Park rangers got a call about the man allegedly harassing a bison herd and kicking one of them about seven miles (11 kilometers) inside the park's west entrance on April 21.
Peter Smith, 64, was savaged 10 metres off the shore in Courland Bay, on the north coast of Tobago.
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — As the urban centre at the heart of Canada's oilsands industry, Fort McMurray has seen more than its share of ups and downs. A decade and a half ago, the northern Alberta community was this country's most famous boom town. High oil prices helped to drive unprecedented demand for the thick, viscous bitumen that lies beneath the earth's surface here, and workers flocked from around the world to cash in on the bonanza. Then crude prices crashed, layoffs began, and the frenzy
America’s rarest mammal is staring down extinction—but these specimens offer hope.
Days after a trapped baby orca known as Brave Little Hunter freed itself from a B.C. lagoon, researchers are hoping AI technology can help them track her movements and reunite her with her family pod.
Research suggests climate change, not habitat loss, may be the biggest threat to the survival of threatened caribou herds. Biologists have long thought the herds are menaced by wolves using cutlines and clear cuts to follow deer into old-growth forests that once protected caribou. They thought restoring that habitat would reduce deer numbers and the wolves that prey on them, giving caribou a break in the process. Researchers tested that notion by comparing deer populations in a region bisected b
A cold upper trough is moving over Western Canada. Get the latest forecast details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet.
The sun is out and dog owners are hitting the trails and parks of Saskatchewan. But there's a catch … the ticks are sticking like magnets. Scientists are on high alert this year, as new varieties of ticks known to carry diseases threaten to multiply in Saskatchewan. Thanks to warmer winters, tick season is no longer limited to spring. In fact, tick sightings were reported as late as December of last year. "You get lots every trip now. It seems within minutes you notice them crawling on your legs
There have been 118 reported cases of eye damage in Ontario since the phenomenon, adding to the several cases seen in Quebec.
For decades, tourists to Hawaii have brought home gift boxes of the islands’ famous chocolate-covered macadamia nuts for friends and family, but these days many of the kernels in the package might not be Hawaii-grown. This little-known fact is surfacing at the state Legislature as lawmakers wrestle over legislation that would force macadamia-nut processors of iconic brands like Mauna Loa to disclose whether their products contain nuts from outside the islands. Growers want the measure to protect their crops and farms, while commercial nut brands say what Hawaii needs is more capacity to process mac nuts locally.
If you're afraid of sharks, stop reading now, because we're about to get in deep with six types of sharks. Learn more about these fascinating fish — big and small, solid and patterned, sluggish and speedy.
April will be coming to a close, trying to get in a few more showers for those May flowers, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder
A local community is urging the government body to secure funding to get rid of an estimated 27,000 tonnes of illegal waste.
They may be cute but pandas have no game.
At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.
See You Later A particularly head-strong alligator had a hell of a time climbing a fence, as seen in a video making its rounds on Reddit. "As scary as they can be, alligators just don’t look as threatening when climbing a fence," the video's title posted to the AnimalsBeingDerps subreddit reads. The footage is just […]