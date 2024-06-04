‘Peaky Blinders’ Film Officially Set at Netflix With Cillian Murphy to Star and Produce

Thomas Shelby is back.

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will return as the fearsome gangster in a “Peaky Blinders” film at Netflix, directed by Tom Harper (“Heart of Stone,” “Wild Rose”), who directed episodes of the first season in 2013.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” Murphy said.

“When I first directed ‘Peaky Blinders’ over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. ‘Peaky’ has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix,” Harper added.

The continuation of the saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s, has been written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen,” Knight said. “It will be an explosive chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story. No holds barred. Full on ‘Peaky Blinders’ at war.”

Plot details and further casting remain under wraps. The film goes into production later this year, and will be made in association with BBC Film.

Deadline was first to report the news.

