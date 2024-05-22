Pitbull reacts to 'Give Me Everything' song in 'Bridgerton' carriage scene: 'Timeless'

Mr. Worldwide has entered the world of "Bridgerton," and the rapper himself approves.

Pitbull reacted to his song "Give Me Everything" being featured in an intimate carriage scene in the first half of the Netflix series' third season.

"This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless," Pitbull wrote on Instagram Tuesday with a clip of the scene.

The scene shows Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) admitting their mutual attraction in a speeding horse-drawn carriage and getting physical to the tune of Pitbull's 2011 hit single with Ne-Yo and Afrojack.

The official "Bridgerton" Instagram account commented on Pitbull's post in the voice of the show's narrator Lady Whistledown: "This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot."

The series is known for its Regency Era pop covers, including Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," Rihanna's "Diamonds," Nick Jonas' "Jealous," BTS' "Dynamite," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams."

The show's spinoff, "Queen Charlotte," has featured covers of Beyoncé's "Halo," "If I Ain't Got You" with Alicia Keys and "I Will Always Love You."

Pitbull said his 2011 hit single "Give Me Everything" being used in a viral "Bridgerton" Season 3 scene proves the song is "timeless."

Coughlan discussed the now infamous scene with USA TODAY shortly after the new season's world premiere.

"When I read the book four years ago, that was the scene that stood out to me," Coughlan said. "I remember us talking about it in one of our very first meetings and we were reading (that) he grabs her boobs.

"We were, like, in fits of giggles, but at that point, we had no idea (if) we would ever get to that story," Coughlan said.

But when Season 3 rolled around and Coughlan learned the scene would be included in the series, she was very nervous.

"You just don't want to mess it up, you know?" Coughlan said. "But I just love that scene so much because it's romantic. It's suspenseful. It's sexy. It's funny. It's heartfelt. You feel that true intimacy and connection between them."

