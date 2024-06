Possible Funnel Cloud Swirls in Northwest New Mexico

A funnel cloud was spotted in northwest New Mexico on Friday, June 14, as strong winds and hail were forecast for the area.

This footage was captured by Renee Delgarito, who said she took it on a rural road near Crownpoint, New Mexico.

The National Weather Service forecast hail and strong winds for McKinley County, which encompasses Crownpoint, with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Credit: Renee Delgarito via Storyful