Pregnant Ayesha Curry Shares Glimpses of Her Growing Baby Bump in New Post

Ayesha Curry is giving her social media followers a bump update a few months ahead of her due date.

On April 27, the actress, 35, posted several photos on Instagram showing off some highlights from the last few months of her pregnancy.

"Random 📸 lately," she captioned the post, which featured snapshots of her relaxing on a lawn chair with her bump out in a plain white tee, the family's dog staring into the distance and some delicious treats including a colorful bowl of cereal.



In other photos, the couple's 5-year-old son, Canon, can be seen holding paws with their dog in a living room, someone rests their hand on Ayesha's stomach and she and husband Stephen Curry pose for a shirtless selfie outdoors.



The Irish Wish actress and her four-time NBA champion husband have been candid on social media about their preparations for baby No. 4 over the course of Ayesha's pregnancy. Just last month, Stephen, 36, shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram for her 35th birthday.

"My woman!!!! @ayeshacurry Taking this moment to shout you from the roof tops and say Happy Birthday," the athlete wrote, alongside photos of Ayesha and her baby bump. "You are everything to me and our beautiful family. The smile and the goofiness that lights up the room. But always count on you to keep it real and keep our family pushing forward."

Stephen ended his caption, "I LOVE YOU 🙌🏽 more life!"

The couple, who met when Stephen was just 15 and Ayesha was 14 and later tied the knot in 2011, are already parents of three. They share Canon, as well as daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8.

Earlier this month, the Golden State Warriors point guard revealed that the arrival of their fourth baby — who is due in June 2024 — was meticulously planned around his Olympic Games debut this summer.

In an interview with the Associated Press published on April 17, Stephen said that he and Ayesha tried to keep the months of July and August clear, as he is set to play for Team USA in the men’s basketball tournament in the Summer Games in Paris.

"We thought about it ahead of time, which was nice," Stephen told the outlet. "If the timing didn’t work at a certain month in the fall, we actually would have made a different decision knowing the Olympics were on the radar. So, thankfully, the Lord looked out for us and if everything goes to plan, I’ll be available this summer."

The pair first announced that they are expecting their fourth child back in March. Speaking with Sweet July Magazine, Ayesha revealed that the couple "thought we were done" having kids, but decided last year that "somebody was missing."



"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing," she told the magazine, which is a part of the brand she founded. "I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."



